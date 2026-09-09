Who Are College Football's Leading Receivers After Week 1?

Week 1 of the 2026 college football season delivered plenty of excitement.

From Thursday to Monday, fans across the country had enough action to fill up the extended Labor Day weekend.

With the fall still in its early stages, who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 1?

1. Malachi Toney, Miami

Sep 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) reacts towards the stands after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 1 Game, 12 catches, 234 yards, 3 TDs

The Hurricanes enter 2026 with plenty of expectations. Somehow, Toney exceeded all of those in the opening game. He was ahead of schedule as a true freshman and has been thrust into the spotlight as a national name.

Toney delivered in game one, making the Stanford defense look absolutely silly. He had 99 yards after the catch and is well on his way to surpassing his 10 receiving touchdowns from last season.

One Heisman moment down, and plenty to go.

Though six players on this list have played in two games, Toney is fittingly at the top.

2. WR Trent Mosley, USC

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) s cores on a 68-yard touchdown reception against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 2 Games, 11 catches, 222 yards, 3 TDs

Mosley fell one spot compared to last week. However, the freshman had another productive outing in USC's shut-out win over Fresno State.

Once again, Mosley crossed the 100-yard mark, catching 4 passes for 104 yards and 2 touchdowns. He had a 68-yarder in the first half as the Trojans rolled.

3. KJ Duff, Rutgers

Sep 3, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff (8) scores on a touchdown reception during the fourth quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 1 Game, 9 catches, 196 yards, 3 TDs

Rutgers was the butt of the joke this weekend, falling in a buy-game as UMass pulled off a wild upset in New Jersey. Unfortunately, Duff's efforts were overshadowed by the result.

The senior wide receiver came down with all three of Rutgers' touchdowns. He reeled in a 78-yard score in the fourth quarter to keep the Scarlet Knights alive. Duff is already nearly halfway to his 2025 touchdown total (7).

4. Matt Coleman, Sacramento State

Season Stats: 2 Games, 10 catches, 185 yards, 3 TDs

Sacramento State won its first game as a member of the FBS, taking down Mississippi Valley State. Coleman made a splash in the victory, recording 6 catches for 141 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Coleman scored a 63-yard touchdown in the third quarter. His 3 touchdowns matched his total from the last 2 seasons. His teammate, Onterrio Smith Jr., was on the list last week.

5. TK King, New Mexico State

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; New Mexico State wide receiver Tk King (1) is tackled on a kickoff return by Florida State defensive back Max Redmon (21) during the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 2 Games, 10 catches, 172 yards, 1 TD

King finished second in receiving in New Mexico State's loss to Florida State in Week 0. He took the top spot as the Aggies defeated Mercyhurst, catching 3 passes for 96 yards.

King didn't have to do much in the 51-14 win.

6. Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest

Sep 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) runs for yards after the catch during the first half against the Akron Zips at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 1 Game, 5 catches, 165 yards, 1 TD

Wake Forest opened 2026 with a productive passing attack, racking up 350 yards through the air against Akron. Hernandez accounted for nearly half of those, averaging 33 yards per reception.

He had a 78-yard touchdown in the second quarter that put the Demon Deacons up 28-0.

7. Cooper Hoch, San Jose State

Season Stats: 2 Games, 7 catches, 139 yards, 2 TDs

Hoch wasn't able to do much against USC, but found a rhythm in the win over Eastern Michigan. He led the Spartans with 5 catches for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Both of his scores came in the second half, including a 40-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that put San Jose State up for good in its 27-21 victory.

8. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, USC

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) carries the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 2 Games, 10 catches, 138 yards, 1 TD

Dixon-Wyatt is only a freshman, but he's a top-100 recruit that USC is expecting a lot from. He scored a touchdown in his debut, despite recording just 36 yards.

He joined Trent Mosley on the stat sheet against Fresno State, recording 6 receptions for 102 yards. The pair are the first true freshmen in USC history to record 100+ yards in the same game since at least 1973.

9. Carson Clark, San Jose State

Season Stats: 2 Games, 11 catches, 132 yards

Clark wasn't as productive against Eastern Michigan as he was in the loss to USC. However, he had a decent game and still recorded 5 catches.

10. Nik McMillan, Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Nik McMillan (5) makes a catch during the game against LIU Sharks inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 1 Games, 6 catches, 130 yards, 1 TD

In his first game at Kansas after transferring from Buffalo, McMillan proved he's up for the challenge. His 130 receiving yards were the third-most of his career and only the 8th time he's broken 100 yards in a single game.

McMillan more than doubled the yardage total of any other receiver in the game.

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