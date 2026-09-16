College Football’s No. 2 QB Recruit Josiah Boyd Sweepstakes Down to Three Programs

One of the most important quarterback decisions is closer to being made as elite 2028 prospect Josiah Boyd has narrowed his recruitment to three marquee college football programs before making a final commitment decision.

Boyd, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound signal caller from Moreno Valley (Calif.) Vista del Lago High School currently ranks as the No. 2 quarterback in the country and a top 35 overall recruit nationally in the 2028 cycle.

Boyd, a dual-threat talent who threw for nearly 3,000 yards and ran for additional scores as a junior, has drawn widespread interest, with two West Coast outfits in the Big Ten and an SEC insurgent appearing to have attracted his closest attention.

Who is in the race for the blue-chip quarterback?

Oregon Makes a Big Play

NEWS: Elite 2028 QB Josiah Boyd is down to 3 Schools, source tells @Rivals



The 6’3 180 QB from Moreno Valley, CA is ranked as the No. 2 QB in the 2028 Rivals300https://t.co/lIdhpN8YtO pic.twitter.com/9qXEkRhczl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 16, 2026

Dan Lanning and the Ducks remain the clear early favorite and Boyd’s longtime dream destination, receiving an offer from the school shortly after their scouts watched him throw, and the quarterback has made multiple visits to Eugene.

The program’s track record developing quarterbacks, orchestrating high-powered offenses, and recent national contention under Lanning appeal strongly, earning most projections from recruiting insiders as the school to beat for Boyd’s commitment.

A Contender from the SEC

Kentucky has recently emerged as a serious option behind an aggressive pursuit led by new head coach Will Stein, who most recently was the offensive coordinator at Oregon and is looking to implement a similar system with the Wildcats program.

Stein’s prior Duck ties and hands-on approach, including an extended film and whiteboard session with Boyd, have left a strong impression. Kentucky offers a potential chance to develop in an evolving offense while competing in the SEC, and provides a distinct alternative to the West Coast options on the table.

Bruins Making Progress

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also under new management with head coach Bob Chesney at the helm, UCLA has gained significant traction as the big in-state option for the California quarterback, recently visiting the Rose Bowl for a home game, and was told by people in the program that he remains a top priority for them.

UCLA’s proximity to home, combined with a promising offensive vision and chance to play against Big Ten defenses, has elevated the program into Boyd’s final three, with strong coaching relationships and the chance to stay in Southern California while competing at a high level position the Bruins as a legitimate threat to close the gap with Oregon.

He's Far From Decided

Boyd’s process remains fluid with remaining visits scheduled. The battle among these three programs will intensify as he weighs his next steps in one of the most closely watched quarterback recruitments of the 2028 college football cycle.