College Football Powerhouse Plummets in Updated 2027 Recruiting Rankings

One of the most consequential flips by a single prospect in the 2027 college football recruiting class caused some expected changes near the top of the national rankings.

Easton Royal, considered the No. 1 wide receiver coming out of high school in this cycle, dumped one SEC powerhouse program for another, and forced evaluators to once again reassess who belongs where among the elite programs.

Texas Slides After Earlier Climb

It was to the Longhorns where Royal was initially committed, sitting pretty as their top-ranked recruit in 2027. And while there was considerable talk he might jump for LSU, he ultimately took a third path and gave his pledge to the Gators instead.

That spelled a drop for Texas, who dipped from the commanding No. 6 position nationally down to the No. 9 slot in mid-October, according to the Rivals recruiting rankings. They still have 21 commitments on the books, including one five-star – offensive guard Ismael Camara – and 12 four-stars.

Gators Get a Promotion

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Florida could use some good news right now on a nasty two-game losing streak, but received a major boost when Royal flipped to the program on Oct. 11.

Consequently, the Gators moved up from the No. 8 position in the recruiting rankings, behind Texas and Oklahoma, to the No. 5 slot with 26 commitments. Maxwell Hiller, the No. 1 interior blocker in America, is one of them.

Recruiting rankings at this stage remain provisional. Game film continues to reshape player evaluations, and the primary signing period in early December will bring further movement through recruit flips, late pledges, and final ranking adjustments.

Top of the Board Remains Competitive

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Texas A&M continues to lead the nation with a dominant class that includes five five-stars and a composite score of 93.915.

Notre Dame has climbed to No. 2 on the strength of a deep and highly rated group. Miami holds third, followed by Oregon and Florida.

Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech occupy the next three positions, illustrating the breadth of competition among established powers and aggressive risers.

The SEC maintains a heavy presence near the top, with Texas A&M, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, and LSU all inside the top 10.

Big Ten programs such as Oregon, Ohio State, and Michigan remain firmly in the conversation, while Texas Tech’s placement highlights the Big 12’s continued ability to land elite talent.

Outlook as Signing Day Approaches

These industry rankings serve as a useful snapshot rather than a final accounting. Programs that close strong through the remaining official visit windows and secure key late commitments will separate themselves further.

For Texas, the drop is a reminder of the narrow margins that define the upper tier of modern recruiting. Even consistent performers can lose ground when evaluations shift and rivals capitalize.