College Football Powerhouse Sets Pace With Most 5-Star Recruits Since 2023

The old saying is that football coaching is more about Jimmys and Joes than Xs and Os. In other words, no matter the tactical genius, the best players usually win games. But in the case of a ranking of the most five-star recruits by school since the 2023 recruiting class, there are some surprises.

Of the three national champions during that run, only one, Ohio State, has a spot on the list. Meanwhile, two teams on the list of the top nine schools in five-star recruits have failed to even made the College Football Playoff in that run. The top two schools can boast a combined one CFP win in three seasons. Here's a rundown on the schools that have nabbed the most five-star recruits, per Rivals' Industry Rankings.

8. (tie) Miami, USC

The Hurricanes finally made their run in 2025, but USC hasn't reached the College Football Playoff despite signing six five-star recruits in the four-year run from 2023 to 2026. Three of USC's signees came in 2023, including WR Zechariah Branch. Their 2026 class includes two five-stars, including EDGE Luke Wafle. Five of Miami's six five-stars came in 2023 and 2024, including outstanding tackle Francis Malaugua. Tackle Jackson Cantwell of the 2026 class might follow in the same path.

5. (tie) LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee

Again, unequal results apply. LSU hasn't made the Playoff and Tennessee hasn't won in the Playoff. On the other hand, Ohio State is the only champion on this list and the Buckeyes nabbed seven five-stars. The most obvious name on the OSU list is Jeremiah Smith in 2024. But with five five-stars in the last two years, OSU may yet see more results.

Jeremiah Smith helped Ohio State transform a group of talented recruits into national champions. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

LSU hasn't gotten great returns, but added at least one five-star in each year's class. 2026 signee Lamar Brown is a nasty defensive lineman who could change that story. Tennessee got a bust in 2023 QB Nico Iamaleava, but has also added at least one five-star recruit each year.

4. Oregon

The Ducks have added nine five-stars and have basically had every measure of success except winning a CFP title. After signing one five-star in 2023 and 2024, the Ducks added seven in the last two classes and have positioned themselves well for the future.

3. Texas

The Longhorns have signed a baker's dozen five-stars and have a pair of semifinal appearances in the CFP to their credit. With four five-stars in 2023 and five in 2025, Texas hasn't been shy about adding plenty of talent. Of course, the jury's still out on Arch Manning, who led that 2023 class.

2. Georgia

Kirby Smart's Bulldogs have signed 14 five-star players. After signing four, five, and four five-stars respectively in 2023 through 2025, Georgia added just one in the 2026 class. Still, given the attrition to the NFL, there's no question that the top recruits have generally been effective for UGA.

1. Alabama

Yes, the process started with Nick Saban, but Kalen DeBoer picked it up and helped the Tide ink 17 five-star players. Of course, that led to a total of one CFP win so far. Saban signed seven five-stars in 2023 (which would tie Alabama for fifth in the four-year period already). He and DeBoer split the work on a four five-star class in 2024, and Bama has since added three more five-stars in each of the last two years. Can DeBoer keep up that pace?