Two college football powerhouses clash for nation's No. 6 OT recruit

A player who is considered one of the very best offensive linemen in the 2027 college football recruiting class is predictably getting serious interest from major programs, but right now, his own focus seems to be towards two national powerhouses.

Four-star Middletown (Del.) offensive tackle Layton Von Brandt seems to be gravitating towards college football’s most famed independent, but other schools may have something to say about that before all is said and done.

Who’s out in front?

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Right now, that appears to be Notre Dame .

“He’s built a tremendous relationship with this coaching staff,” Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong revealed.

“He is coming back in the spring and in the summer. Notre Dame is setting the tone in this recruitment because of the offensive line history, the way they develop their players on and off the field, and how comfortable he feels around this coaching staff.”

Few recruiting hauls are better than the Irish, which rank sixth nationally with seven commitments in a defense-centric class, but also includes a pledge from No. 7 interior offensive lineman James Halter out of Pittsburgh.

Von Brandt is said to be taking a visit to Notre Dame on April 11.

SEC blue blood also involved

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Florida is considered the other major program that could be considered as a threat to lure Von Brandt away from the Fighting Irish.

Jon Sumrall is embarking on his first year as head coach with the Gators program and already boasts a 2027 recruiting class considered one of the best in the country.

Florida ranks No. 15 nationally by an average of the national recruiting services in a class that includes a pledge from No. 4 ATH Tramond Collins.

Von Brandt will meet with the Gators on a visit scheduled for March 24, according to Rivals reporting.

A new contender?

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Aside from the Fighting Irish and the Gators, one notable ACC school that made a historic coaching change could also make a move for Von Brandt.

Virginia Tech is poised to host the elite offensive lineman to its campus this coming weekend, according to Wiltfong.

Tech hired veteran head coach James Franklin to lead the program after his dismissal from Penn State, the latter being the school where Von Brandt initially committed before changing his mind.

Penn State is still not entirely out of it for the lineman, with offensive line coach Ryan Clanton visiting Von Brandt both at the school and at the player’s home in January, and the lines of communication are still said to be open.

But the emergence of Notre Dame and Florida seem to have pushed the Nittany Lions down further in the conversation entering the spring.

How he ranks as a recruit

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Von Brandt has been one of the most highly considered offensive tackles in the country since the beginning, and one of the top 100 prospects overall in 2027.

The native of Delaware is currently ranked as the No. 6 offensive tackle in the class, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average also considers Von Brandt the top-ranked player from the state and as the No. 70 overall recruit in the nation regardless of position.

Von Brandt is listed as a four-star prospect and the sixth-ranked offensive tackle and No. 59 player overall, according to the industry generated 247Sports Composite.

(Rivals)