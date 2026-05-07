Nation’s No. 1 Uncommitted College Football QB Recruit Reveals Commitment Date

Quarterback is widely considered the most important position in all of sports, and the best uncommitted signal caller in the class of 2027 is days away from making his decision as to where he will play his college football.

Four-star Tabor Academy (MA) quarterback Peter Bourque has accumulated nearly 40 scholarship offers, but appears to be down to three schools as the May commitment date rapidly approaches. As confirmed on Thursday by 247Sports' Tom Loy, the 6-foot-4 gunslinger will announce his commitment on May 14.

Ranked as the No. 80 player in the country, No. 7 quarterback and No. 1 player in the state of Massachusetts, Bourque is just one of two quarterbacks ranked within the top-25 at the position who have yet to announce their pledge. The only other quarterback who has yet to decide where they will be playing their college ball is Colton Nussmeier, the brother of former LSU quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier.

Considering Bourque is one of the most sought-after players in the country, you are probably wondering which schools seem to have the best shot at landing him.

Three programs due for a pre-commitment visit

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ironically, there is a program that holds a crystal-ball prediction in favor of landing him, but Bourque has three trips around the country scheduled before his visit. As confirmed by 247Sports' Brian Dohn, Virginia Tech, Penn State and Georgia will all get one final chance to wow the talented quarterback.

Virginia Tech is under new management, with former Penn State head coach James Franklin now calling the shots. While the program itself hasn't been at the top of college football very frequently, a fresh start for Franklin, who is two seasons removed from a College Football Playoff appearance, could be the difference.

Replacing Franklin at Penn State is former Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, who has always been credited for doing more with less in Ames. Now that he is in Happy Valley, he has more resources than ever, and between Brock Purdy and Rocco Becht, has quite the case to make that he has success producing elite quarterbacks.

The Bulldogs have also seen a stretch of productive quarterbacks walk through Athens, while also consistently competing for titles, which never hurts a sales pitch.

One program that was favored at one point

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham gives remarks following the spring game at Michigan Stadium. | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

That aforementioned crystal ball prediction favored Michigan, but was made back in August. Since then, not only has the program made a change at head coach by bringing in Utah's Kyle Whittingham after the Sherrone Moore incident, but they also took another quarterback in the class.

Aside from a large chunk of his staff and some of Utah's top players, Whittingham also brought along the best quarterback recruit from the state, as well, in four-star Kamden Lopati.

Regardless of who gets Bourque, they are bringing in a highly decorated player. This past season saw him win Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts, complete 63% of his passes while throwing for 2,241 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also ran for 688 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior.