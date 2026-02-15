The 2027 college football recruiting cycle has begun to heat up in the first month of the 2026 offseason.

Most of the key prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle will not announce their college commitments until sometime in the summer. However, several of them have already announced their college commitments with nearly 10 months to go before early signing day.

One of the newest commitments in the 2027 cycle is quarterback Brice McCurdy, who announced his commitment to TCU on Saturday. The 6-foot, 190-pounder from Waco, Texas, ranks as a top 40 quarterback in the class per 247Sports Composite and Rivals. 247Sports ranks McCurdy as the No. 51 quarterback in the class.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 QB Brice McCurdy has Committed to TCU, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 205 QB from Waco, TX chose the Horned Frogs over Cincinnati and Baylor



“Finally home, GO FROGS 🐸”https://t.co/mST6MLskWg pic.twitter.com/JIax28MYDF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 14, 2026

McCurdy is the lone commitment in TCU's 2027 signing class. The Horned Frogs are bringing in Harvard transfer Jaden Craig as their starter in 2026, and they have a pair of high school recruits behind him in 2025 four-star Adam Schobel and 2026 three-star Jack Daulton backing him up.

While McCurdy was not the most sought-after quarterback in the Power Four ranks, there were other Power Four programs making pushes to land him. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that two Big 12 teams were pushing hard for McCurdy in his recruitment.

Baylor

Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bears are entering a pivotal season under Dave Aranda, who is sitting at 36-37 entering his seventh season as their head coach. Despite the up and down record, Baylor has some continuity on its coaching staff as offensive coordinator Jake Spavital is entering his third season with the program.

Former Florida starter DJ Lagway is the successor to Sawyer Robertson, who passed for over 3,000 yards in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The Bears landed a pair of three-stars in Edward Griffin and Quinn Murphy in their 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles, but they will have to pivot in another direction after missing out on a quarterback in their own backyard.

Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield reacts during the second quarter against the Navy Midshipmen | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Scott Satterfield has been on a steady upward trajectory as Cincinnati's head coach since Luke Fickell's departure for Wisconsin in the 2023 offseason. However, Satterfield is faced with the tall task of replacing the production of Brendan Sorsby, who transferred to Texas Tech.

Cincinnati loaded up its quarterback room with a pair of transfers in JC French IV (Georgia Southern) and Liam O'Brien (Penn) to fill the void left by Sorsby. The Bearcats landed a pair of three-star prospects in Zebulin Kinsey and Brooks Goodman in their 2025 and 2026 signing classes, but they will have to turn in a new direction at quarterback in 2027.