Top-15 RB Recruit Sets Key Visits to Three Elite College Football Programs

A running back who is considered one of the most promising at his position in the 2027 college football recruiting class is arousing serious interest from several programs, and now he’s poised to take what could be some consequential visits in the near future.

Four-star Chandler (Ariz.) Basha running back Noah Roberts is preparing for a whirlwind tour in the next few weeks that will include visits to a pair of Big Ten contenders and one SEC powerhouse.

Big Ten blue-blood up first

Roberts has revealed that he is ready to visit with Michigan twice coming up this spring to get a closer look at Kyle Whittingham’s program.

No running backs have committed to the Wolverines in the 2027 cycle, nor indeed have any offensive skill players since Whittingham took over this offseason.

Then to the Forty Acres

Texas is next up for Roberts, who says he will see the Longhorns in action in their annual spring game on April 18, according to Rivals.

Steve Sarkisian is yet to bring on a running back, but still has the pledge of No. 2 wide receiver Easton Royal, even as he entertains offers from other schools.

Finally, out west

Oregon will host Roberts to its spring football scrimmage on April 25, rounding out the three biggest contenders in play for the running back right now.

Dan Lanning’s No. 8 ranked recruiting class boasts No. 8 running back Cadarius McMiller in an otherwise strong, defensive oriented 2027 group.

Roberts has been a productive skill threat

Over the previous three seasons as a varsity standout, Roberts has emerged as a consistent threat from the backfield.

The star tailback has amassed over 2,100 yards on the ground and remains one of the more productive rushers on a per carry basis.

Roberts has 2,168 total yards rushing in 36 appearances for Basha in Chandler, Ariz., averaging 6.8 yards per carry and amassing 60.2 yards per game while scoring 29 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

His best outing came as a sophomore, when he carried for 1,067 yards while averaging 7 yards per attempt and 82 yards per game, rushing for 19 touchdowns.

Where he is trending?

Right now, one Big Ten program appears to be running away with the tailback.

Oregon far and away leads all other contenders for Roberts, with a projected 93 percent chance to earn his commitment, according to Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Texas runs a distant second at 1.5 percent and Michigan sits under 1 percent.

How he rates as a prospect

Roberts has long been considered one of the best running backs in the 2027 class.

The industry weighted average of the national recruiting services currently calls him the No. 14 running back prospect in the country and the No. 4 overall recruit from the state of Arizona at any position.

That average marks him as a four star prospect and the No. 250 overall player in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle.

(Rivals)