Elite 5-Star EDGE Shuts Down 3 Major College Football Programs With Recruiting Decision

One of the most consequential edge rushing prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting class has made his commitment decision, rewriting the balance of power in the national picture and boosting one of the country’s top programs.

Five-star Downingtown (Pa.) edge rusher Abraham Sesay revealed his official commitment choice, leaving three marquee college football programs looking for answers at the position heading into the summer evaluation period.

Where is Sesay headed?

Sesay revealed his intention to play for Notre Dame in his recruiting announcement made on Tuesday, just two days after visiting with the program.

In the process, he gave Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish their third five star prospect in the 2027 cycle and their second on the defensive line.

Notre Dame jumped two spots into the No. 3 position in the latest industry weighted college football recruiting rankings with Sesay’s commitment, with 18 prospects listed and 14 blue-chip players giving their verbal.

Who missed out on him?

A trio of marquee college football programs were in the mix for Sesay, but ultimately couldn’t match the Fighting Irish and their pitch for the five-star prospect.

Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU appeared to have the strongest relationship with the player aside from the Irish, as Lane Kiffin’s outfit took a very aggressive posture right up until late in the process, and was getting positive feedback from him after meeting with edge coach Sterling Lucas and special assistant for recruiting and defense Ed Orgeron.

Florida State reportedly extended Sesay with one of his earliest offers, luring him into its orbit with its recent success in developing edge rushers, emerging and remaining as a genuine contender right up until the end.

Likewise for Matt Campbell and Penn State, which made Sesay a high priority target as the school’s first year head coach was hoping to make a good first impression with the in-state prospect, and got the edge rusher in for several visits before apparently falling behind the other contenders on his list.

A blue chip edge rusher

Abraham Sesay

Few high school players at the position are more highly thought of in this class.

Sesay brings the exact combination of traits coaches are looking for in modern edge rushers, standing at 6-foot-5 with Power Four caliber length and athleticism, showing off a quick first step and the outside speed to shrink pockets and pressure quarterbacks.

Sesay is currently listed as the No. 6 edge rusher in the country and the third best football prospect from Pennsylvania at any position, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks him as the No. 27 overall prospect in the country and he’s considered by Rivals and 247Sports analysts to be worthy of the coveted five star rating.