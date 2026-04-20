SEC Powerhouse Gaining Ground to Flip Nation’s No. 3 WR Recruit

One of the most consequential wide receiver prospects coming out of high school has already made a verbal commitment to one program, but that hasn’t stopped an SEC powerhouse from making an aggressive pitch to flip him to their side.

Four-star Humble (Tex.) Summer Creek wide receiver Benny Easter, Jr. has given his pledge to Texas Tech, but coming off another spring visit to a blue blood school debuting a new head coach could have him rethinking his options before making it official.

Lane Kiffin enters the picture (again)

Already committed to Joey McGuire and the reigning Big 12 champions, Easter was recently at LSU to get a closer look at the program now under Lane Kiffin’s leadership, and a mutual relationship appears to be blossoming between the two sides.

This marks the second time Easter has taken in Kiffin’s program, and it’s clear that the Tigers have put themselves in position to credibly threaten his commitment to Texas Tech in this cycle.

The prospect said some very complimentary things about the program coming out of the visit, and LSU made a strong impression not only on Easter, but on his family, too.

And at a notable time, as Kiffin is coming off a monster flip at the wide receiver position in recent days after convincing No. 39 target Ah’Mari Stevens to swap Miami for LSU.

As a result, his 2027 class leapfrogged in the national recruiting rankings, jumping from outside the top 50 to the No. 11 position with just three commitments.

One of the best WR prospects in 2027

Few wide receiver recruits are more highly placed than Easter in the 2027 class.

Easter is considered the No. 3 wide receiver prospect in the nation according to the latest Rivals300 player rankings and the No. 7 wideout when taking an average of the national recruiting services.

Easter is a compact, physical wideout with a strong build and consistent varsity production.

The wideout works effectively in traffic, wins on intermediate routes, boasts reliable hands, toughness after the catch, body control, and tracks the ball well in traffic.

Solid on-field output

The star wideout brought in 89 passes while covering 1,309 yards receiving and scored 19 total touchdowns during his most recent 2025 campaign.

Averaging nearly 15 yards per reception, Easter helped Summer Creek to a 12-2 record.

A key piece in Texas Tech’s puzzle

The reigning Big 12 champion sits as the second best recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, according to a national average of team standings, and Easter is pivotal to that group’s standing.

The wide receiver is considered the third highest ranked prospect in the class, behind No. 3 ranked edge rusher Anthony Sweeney and consensus No. 1 ranked defensive lineman Jalen Brewster.

Another SEC blue blood is in pursuit of Easter, too

Texas is still in the conversation for Easter should the wide receiver reconsider his current commitment, as the SEC power has hosted him on a visit in recent weeks.

Not that the Longhorns are struggling for wide receivers, currently boasting No. 2 nationally ranked target Easton Royal to their 2027 class.

But with Royal still looking at other prospective programs, Texas is making sure to cover its bets at the position and are looking to make a play on the Texas Tech pledge, too.

Texas also gave an offer to five star, No. 1 nationally ranked wide receiver Monshun Sales , although he is currently favored to sign with Alabama.

Other SEC schools in play

LSU and Texas are not the only SEC programs making a pitch for Easter, who is also set to meet in person with two other schools in the conference in the near future.

Ole Miss is poised to host Easter on June 5 and he will see Alabama on June 19, according to reports.

(Rivals)