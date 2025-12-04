College football’s No. 1 WR recruit courted by rival trying to flip Ohio State commit

The pending departure of Brian Hartline from Ohio State could have immediate negative consequences as the Buckeyes try to preserve the commitment of the top-ranked wide receiver prospect in the 2025 college football recruiting class.

Top-ranked wideout Chris Henry, Jr. was “shook” by the announcement that Hartline was leaving the program to become the head coach at USF next season, and now Oregon has emerged as a contender to flip the wideout away from Ohio State, according to Rivals.

Brian Hartline's bombshell move

Henry is “highly considering” switching his commitment from Ohio State to Oregon after Hartline’s announcement, according to the report.

Hartline is considered one of the most respected young recruiters and talent developers in the country, especially at the wide receiver position, and has served as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, his alma mater, this season.

Marvin Harrison, Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Garrett Wilson, Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, and current NFL receiving leader Jaxon Smith-Njigba are some of prospects Hartline has brought to Ohio State.

Now, as he parlays that success into a Group of Five head coaching role, the future of his latest major recruiting target is an open question.

Oregon making a play

Oregon is also undergoing a notable change at the offensive coordinator position, as third-year play-caller Will Stein was recently named the head coach at Kentucky after that school parted ways with long-time coach Mark Stoops.

But the relationship between Henry and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning could prove to be the most decisive factor in the wide receiver’s forthcoming decision, and could end up tilting the move in the Ducks’ favor over the Buckeyes, the report noted.

SEC school gets in the picture

But it’s not only Oregon that is trying to poach Henry away from the reigning national champions. A team in the SEC is also making a play for the wide receiver.

Texas is also preparing a large NIL offer to Henry to leave the Buckeyes behind and sign with the Longhorns instead.

But the report notes that Oregon remains the favorite over Texas with Ohio State “still in the picture.”

Chris Henry, Jr. speaks

Henry has been committed to Ohio State since late July 2023, but admitted that the Hartline move was what resulted in his delaying signing with the school as the early signing period opened.

“I have not signed yet. Still trying to weigh my options due to coaching changes,” he said in an X post. “I just want to make the right decision for my future.”

Oregon isn’t alone in the Chris Henry sweepstakes, as Big Ten rival USC is also considered a credible challenger to Ohio State in the race to sign the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the country.

Henry is said to have friends on the USC campus, even if the school has been more of a dark horse in the conversation around Henry’s future commitment.

Where Henry sits among 2026 recruits

Henry is considered the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the nation, according to an consensus average of the national college football recruiting services.

Rivals and ESPN both name Henry as the top player at the position and Rivals called him the No. 15 overall recruit in the country.

The Mater Dei (Calif.) prospect was listed as the No. 3 wide receiver recruit and the No. 32 overall player in America, according to the industry generated 247Sports Composite.

But where all that talent goes in the future is still very much an unanswered question as Ohio State prepares to lose one of its most important coaches.

(Rivals)

Read more from College Football HQ