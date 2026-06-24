College Football's No. 1 Overall Prospect Emerges as Top Flip Target for Two Historic Powerhouses

The most consequential and promising player coming out of high school has already given his commitment to one college football powerhouse, but that hasn’t stopped two SEC insurgents from trying to make him defect to their side.

No. 1 overall ranked 2027 recruit Jalen Brewster is on the books as a future Texas Tech defensive lineman and the highlight of the reigning Big 12 champion’s No. 5 ranked recruiting class, but a pair of SEC heavyweights have been working behind the scenes to change his mind.

Who’s trying to flip Brewster?

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Lane Kiffin, for one.

LSU has been aggressive in its pursuit of America’s top recruit, hosting Brewster on campus recently as part of the school’s high profile five-star weekend that also included a visit from No. 1 receiver and Texas commit Easton Royal.

Brewster had extended face to face time with Kiffin and Ed Orgeron, the former LSU coach who led the Tigers to their 2019 national championship and recently rejoined the program as a defensive assistant and recruiter, during that visit.

While there are still no rumors of an imminent flip to the Tigers, the visit left Brewster with a “pretty solid impression,” according to reports, as LSU and interior defensive line coach Kevin Peoples look to position themselves as strong developmental options.

Another first-year HC is involved

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Florida has also engaged seriously with Brewster during his process, drawing more direct positive comments from the player, who has made multiple trips to Gainesville, including at the Gators’ spring practice and scrimmage and an official in June.

Jon Sumrall has made Brewster a top priority as he builds his first recruiting class at Florida, moving into the No. 6 position nationally with 24 commitments that include consensus No. 1 interior blocker Maxwell Hiller.

Brewster spoke highly of the Gators after his visit following a meetup with defensive line coach Gerald Chatman, who received high praise from other Florida D-linemen currently on the roster who Brewster met with during his visit there.

America's No. 1 recruit

A premier defensive line prospect with elite physical tools who is disruptive upside in the trenches, Brewster combines an explosive first step speed with aggressive handwork against opposing blockers, disintegrating pockets and consistently winning at the point of attack.

Expert recruiting opinion is of one mind on Brewster, naming him the consensus No. 1 defensive lineman in the country, and an industry weighted average of the national services call him the best overall recruit in the 2027 class at any position.

Can anyone actually flip Brewster?

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It’s no secret that any high school recruit, in particular those considered the best in the country, are perfectly open to being entertained by any big name college football program.

But at this point in Brewster’s process, the general opinion among recruiting insiders is that he will ultimately remain with the Red Raiders.

Incidentally, that’s also what the player himself has stated thus far, going on the record as saying he’s locked in with Texas Tech and is just doing what any prospect in his position would do.

Texas Tech hopes that’s still the case, but LSU and Florida are working to change his mind.