College Football’s No. 9 LB Recruit Jay Schell Down to Two National Powerhouses

One of the most promising linebacker prospects coming out of high school in the 2028 college football recruiting class has narrowed his focus to a pair of marquee programs, setting up an SEC vs. ACC battle before making his final commitment.

Four-star linebacker Jay Schell, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound standout from Georgia, has revealed Clemson and Oklahoma as his two remaining finalists to Rivals reporter Hayes Fawcett after collecting nearly 50 total scholarship offers and completing more than 40 campus visits.

Ranked as the No. 9 linebacker in the Rivals300 for the 2028 cycle, Schell has emerged as one of the top prospects at his position in a strong national class, and a decision timeline appears to have accelerated, with some key game day visits still on the horizon that will help the player finalize his choice.

Dabo Swinney might have an edge for the Clemson legacy

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Family history gives Clemson an apparent advantage. Schell is the son of former Tigers quarterback Matt Schell, who played for head coach Tommy Bowden from 1998 to 2001, and Schell the younger has referred to Clemson as his dream school.

Swinney and his staff reinforced that connection by making Schell the first junior offer in its 2028 class back in June, with defensive coordinator Tom Allen and linebackers coach Ben Boulware cultivating a close relationship with the prospect after Swinney personally made the offer at a staff meeting.

Defensive mastermind Brent Venables makes a move

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Oklahoma has matched Clemson’s intensity with consistent engagement and a compelling developmental pitch, given the program’s recent defensive renaissance under head coach Brent Venables’ direction and last year’s playoff appearance.

Schell has spoken favorably of the Sooners’ coaching staff and the opportunity to learn in their system, and a spring visit to Norman left him with a strong impression, highlighted by interactions that underscored the school’s linebacker tradition.

Recent recruiting metrics strongly favor Oklahoma despite the family connection with Clemson, and the Sooners hold a significant lead in industry prediction models, with a 68 percent advantage, according to the Rivals Prediction Machine.

A would-be challenger in the SEC?

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Earlier this month, reporting identified Georgia as a third primary contender for the Rabun Gap, Ga., native as he mapped his junior visits, but the latest updates from the prospect seem to confirm that the field has tightened to Clemson and OU.

Georgia is no stranger to defensive prospect preparation, with production on that side of the ball serving as the foundation for the program’s recent consecutive national championships in 2021 and 2022, and since then the school has maintained its standard scouting and developing defenders into high NFL Draft picks.

All three programs align with the priorities Schell has outlined throughout the process, including strong coaching relationships, clear pathways for development, and an overall cultural fit.

An elite LB prospect

As one of the more sought-after prospects at the linebacker position in the 2028 class, Schell’s decision will mark a significant early recruiting win for whichever school secured his eventual commitment.

With game day visits still ahead this fall, both Clemson and Oklahoma remain fully engaged in the final stretch of a recruitment that has drawn serious attention.