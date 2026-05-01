Dez Bryant’s Son Receives Offers from Three Major College Football Programs

Dez Bryant Jr. is making a name for himself on the recruiting trail, and it has nothing to do with his last name.

The 2028 wide receiver out of Southlake Carroll in Texas picked up his third Power 4 offer this week when Kentucky came calling under new head coach Will Stein. He now holds scholarship offers from Kentucky, Texas A&M and SMU, in addition to Arkansas State, Texas State and Sacramento State.

At 5-foot-10 and listed around 165 to 175 pounds, Bryant Jr. is still a rising junior with plenty of development ahead. But what he showed at the Under Armour Next camp in Dallas earlier this spring made programs take notice fast.

Bryant Jr.'s combine-caliber numbers at the UA camp

The numbers Bryant Jr. posted at the Dallas camp are the kind that make college coaches look twice, regardless of the name on the back of the jersey.

He ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, posted a 4.18 shuttle time, and launched a 9-foot-2 broad jump. For context, that broad jump is within range of several NFL Draft prospects who tested at the combine in Indianapolis this year.

If you know me, you know I love the game! I love the game to the point where I have to give it back. A lot of folks want to teach these kids goofy shit and things that won’t work in the game.I’m going to criticize and critique you until we understand how to break the defender… pic.twitter.com/2Nq3tj3h6P — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 19, 2026

These aren't just solid marks for a high schooler; they suggest functional burst and short-area quickness that translates well to the next level. His father, former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Dez Bryant, reacted to the camp numbers with fire emojis on social media, and when the Kentucky offer came in, he did the same.

Bryant Jr. transferred this offseason from Colleyville Heritage to Southlake Carroll, one of the premier programs in the country. Last year's Carroll squad went 14-1 and reached the state semifinals with more than a dozen Power 4 commits on the roster.

Kentucky's momentum and what Bryant Jr. joining Carroll means

The Kentucky offer is a direct reflection of Will Stein's aggressive approach since taking over in December.

The Wildcats already have 13 commitments in their 2027 class, headlined by Jake Nawrot, ranked the No. 2 quarterback in that cycle by Rivals. On the same day Kentucky offered Bryant Jr., the staff flipped four-star safety Marquis Bryant away from North Carolina.

Southlake Carroll (TX) 2028 WR Dez Bryant Jr. has received P4 offers from Kentucky, Texas A&M, and SMU.



The son of former NFL star Dez Bryant flashed a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at UA Next Dallas⚡️



Read: https://t.co/QuciTwF8y5 pic.twitter.com/HIxRsqD3kF — Rivals High School (@RivalsHS) April 30, 2026

"They blew me away," Marquis Bryant told Rivals. "Me and my family loved it. It had everything we were looking for. They checked all the boxes." Stein is clearly building something in Lexington, and offering a prospect two full years out shows how far ahead his staff is planning.

For Bryant Jr., the next step is proving himself in one of Texas's most competitive wide receiver rooms, alongside Cal commit Blake Gunter and top-100 national prospect Brody Knowles.