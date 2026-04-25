4-Star QB Announces Recruiting Update After Visits to Two College Football Programs

Temecula, Calif., four-star quarterback Dane Weber is one of the more intriguing uncommitted signal-callers in the 2027 cycle, and his recruitment is heating up fast.

Weber, a 6-foot, 220-pound pocket passer at Chaparral High School, checks in at No. 420 nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked No. 28 among quarterbacks and No. 34 in California per Rivals, with 26 offers and a visit log that keeps growing.

After back-to-back interactions with UCLA and Cal in the same week, Weber spoke with On3's Greg Biggins to share where things stand heading into a busy stretch of his recruitment.

UCLA's pitch to Dane Weber

This was Weber's third time on the UCLA campus, and it may have been the most meaningful one yet.

"UCLA was a great visit," Weber said. "The big thing was having my mom there with me this time. I value her intuition and what she thinks so I'm looking forward to breaking the trip down and getting her thoughts on it."

Weber sat in on quarterback meetings with both coach Kennedy and head coach Bob Chesney, who took over the program in December 2025. The fit on the field matters, but so does the vision off it.

"I really think UCLA has a great chance to be successful," Weber said. "They really want to prioritize in-state players and especially at quarterback and receiver and I think that makes a lot of sense."

That in-state emphasis is more than a talking point. The Bruins have been aggressive in pursuing California quarterbacks throughout the 2027 cycle, and Weber checks every box they are looking for. The Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently gives UCLA a 36.8% probability of landing him, the highest of any program in his cycle. An official visit to Westwood is already locked in for June 19.

Cal's momentum with Weber

While Weber was still processing the UCLA trip, Cal came to him.

Coaches Nick Rolovich and Jordan Somerville were at Chaparral meeting with head coach Rammer when Weber arrived home, and an impromptu hangout followed. That kind of organic, low-pressure interaction matters at this stage of a recruitment.

"I'm very comfortable with those guys and really like Cal a lot right now," Weber said. "I canceled my visit to Kansas last weekend to visit Cal so that kind of tells you how I feel about them."

Dropping a scheduled Kansas visit to prioritize Cal is a real signal. The Bears, under first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi, have made the quarterback position a priority in 2027, with Rolovich serving as the program's quarterbacks coach and a key recruiter in this pursuit. Weber has already moved up his official visit to Cal to June 4.

Junior year full season film.



Pass : 222/311 ( 71%) 3645 yds 41 tds



(Most yds and TDS in single season school history)



Rush: 115 carries 688 yds 14 tds



Total: 4,333 yds 55 TD’S @Coach_Ramer @CoachDeeWR @chaparralpumafb https://t.co/GuhzNRwp5H — Dane Weber (@DaneWeber08) November 25, 2025

"I'm building a strong relationship with the Cal staff," Weber said. "They have a lot of new people there and I enjoyed my visit last weekend. I'm excited to get back out there."

The Rivals RPM slots Cal at 21.8% to land Weber, second only to UCLA. With Cincinnati also holding an official visit (April 3) and Michigan in the mix, Weber's decision is far from settled. He plans to sit down with his mother after the NorCal Elite 11 Regional Camp this weekend to start evaluating his options more seriously.