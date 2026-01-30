No. 1 recruit in Alabama announces top six schools

One of the highest-ranked defensive linemen in the 2027 college football recruiting class is predictably arousing plenty of interest from elite programs across the country.

And now, he’s narrowing his own interest to six schools as he nears a decision.

Four-star Hueytown (Ala.) defensive lineman Donivan Moore is down to six schools in his recruitment process, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Who is in the picture?

Five of those schools reside in the SEC while the sixth hails from the Big Ten and won the national championship two seasons ago.

Ohio State is among that half-dozen, and already ranks No. 1 in the country in the consensus 2027 college football recruiting class rankings thus far.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes put forward an offer to Moore back in May.

Five-star Roswell (Ga.) edge rusher David Jacobs is the top prospect in the Buckeyes’ class and the only defensive lineman currently linked to the school.

Crimson Tide are in play

Alabama is among Moore’s current finalists, ranking No. 7 in the national team rankings and with one defensive lineman, four-star Mobile (Ala.) edge rusher JaBarrius Garror currently signed to its 2027 class.

Bama was the second school to offer Moore, on Oct. 15, 2024, according to 247Sports.

Kiffin is interested

Lane Kiffin is also in the picture, as Moore listed LSU as one of his schools of interest.

Right now, the Tigers having signed one defensive lineman thus far, four-star Irmo (S.C.) Jaiden Bryant.

Longhorns are involved

Texas is still in the mix for Moore, having offered Moore on the same day the Buckeyes did in May.

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns currently rank No. 9 in the 2027 football recruiting standings, boasting four-star Arlington (Tex.) edge rusher Cameron Hall in its class.

Two more SEC programs in the mix

Ole Miss offered Moore almost exactly one year ago, and the player said good things about the program following a visit in November, and his interest doesn’t appear to have waned despite Kiffin leaving for LSU.

Auburn is also in play, with one current 2027 commitment, tight end Tank Proctor, but could be the program best positioned to earn Moore’s pledge as of right now.

What the predictions say

Right now, one of those SEC programs is apparently running away with Moore.

Auburn leads the way by far when it comes to the predictions around the player.

The school is expected to earn his commitment with 97.9 percent likelihood, according to the updated Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine model.

All other programs currently sit under 1 percent with a chance to get Moore’s pledge.

Where he ranks as a recruit

Moore has been considered one of the most highly-ranked and most-coveted overall defensive prospects in the country and one of the best in the South.

Analysts have rated him as one of the top-15 lineman recruits in the nation.

Moore is currently listed as the No. 1 overall college football recruit in the state of Alabama, according to an average of the national recruiting services.

He is also considered the No. 5 overall defensive lineman prospect in the nation and the No. 77 ranked overall recruit at any position, according to that average.

