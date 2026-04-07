Elite 2027 QB Prospect Announces Commitment Timeline With Top Programs Circling

Davin Davidson is ready to end his recruitment earlier than most expected. The standout quarterback from Sarasota, Florida, has officially set a date to announce his college choice.

According to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals, Davidson will make his official commitment on Thursday. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound prospect is currently one of the most physically imposing signal-callers in the 2027 class.

He is ranked as the No. 11 quarterback in the nation by Rivals.

SEC, ACC programs targeting Davidson

Davidson’s decision directly impacts the boards of several SEC and ACC programs that have yet to land a 2027 signal-caller. Florida is currently viewed as the favorite for the Cardinal Mooney star under head coach Jon Sumrall, especially after the Gators missed out on several out-of-state options earlier this spring.

If Florida lands Davidson, rivals like Georgia and Auburn must look elsewhere. Georgia is currently pushing for four-star Peter Bourque, a top-100 recruit from Massachusetts who recently decommitted from Michigan. The Bulldogs are also monitoring five-star 2028 commit Jayden Wade for a possible reclassification into the 2027 cycle.

Cardinal Mooney High quarterback Davin Davidson passes the ball during the morning workout. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn recently missed out on four-star Israel Abrams, who committed to Miami on April 3rd. The Tigers and head coach Alex Golesh are now prioritizing 2027 four-star Will Mencl from Arizona. Golesh recently secured his immediate future by bringing USF transfer Byrum Brown to Auburn, but the program still needs a long-term 2027 high school anchor.

Virginia Tech remains in the hunt under head coach James Franklin, who took over the program earlier this offseason. The Hokies recently added Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer, a former four-star recruit, to bolster the room. However, Franklin is still searching for his first blue-chip 2027 quarterback commitment to serve as the face of his new tenure in Blacksburg.

Davidson recruitment shifts as blue-chip arms vanish

Notre Dame is a major player for Davidson, but is simultaneously working to flip four-star Kamden Lopati from Illinois. The Irish already have a unique 2026 commitment in Teddy Jarrard, a four-star prospect from Georgia who recently reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2026 class.

Kentucky is searching for its next leader after landing former Notre Dame four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey via the transfer portal this past winter. While the Wildcats are in Davidson's final group, Mark Stoops’ staff has also been linked to 2027 three-star Bobby Coleman Jr., though he recently pledged to Georgia State.

NEWS: Four-Star QB Davin Davidson will announce his Commitment on April 9th, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 215 from Sarasota, FL is ranked as the No. 11 QB in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/hiW5oUWr1I pic.twitter.com/JbPvIR51Q1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 6, 2026

Mississippi State is selling Davidson on their offensive tradition under Jeff Lebby. The Bulldogs currently have no 2027 quarterback commits and are relying on 2026 four-star Bryson Beaver, an Oregon transfer who enrolled early in Starkville. If Davidson chooses the Bulldogs, he would become the highest-rated high school quarterback to join the program since the implementation of the new offensive system.

Securing a 6-foot-6 passer like Davidson is a massive recruiting win for programs like Mississippi State or Kentucky trying to break into the SEC's top tier. The winner of this sweepstakes secures the eleventh-ranked passer in the 2027 Rivals300 and a cornerstone for their future offense.