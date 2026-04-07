Nation's No. 3 WR Trims List of Top College Football Programs

Four-star wide receiver Tae Walden Jr. has narrowed his recruitment to 10 schools. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect from Collierville High School in Memphis informed Rivals that his list now includes Oregon, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, and Ole Miss.

Walden is currently ranked as a top five recruit in Tennessee and the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2027 class. He is the son of former NFL linebacker Erik Walden, who played a decade in the league. His recruitment is significant because he can play both receiver and cornerback at an elite level.

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The decision from the Memphis standout will impact several major conference races. While he is an in-state priority for the SEC, his inclusion of Big Ten and Independent powers like Ohio State and Notre Dame shows his recruitment has a national reach.

Big Ten, other national contenders in the mix for Walden

Ohio State and Notre Dame represent the primary northern challengers for Walden. The Buckeyes are currently prioritizing 2027 wideouts like Bo Onu from Texas and Dakota Guerrant to maintain their offensive standard. Notre Dame remains in the hunt for elite regional talent like four-star receiver Dakota Guerrant as they look to build a top-ranked 2027 cycle.

Oregon and Clemson round out the non-SEC finalists. The Ducks are actively pursuing 2027 Nevada targets, such as wide receiver Massiah Mingo, to complement their high-tempo system.

Clemson has already secured a commitment from 2027 four-star linebacker Max Brown, the younger brother of Sammy Brown, but views Walden as a vital out-of-state piece for their offensive rebuild.

Missouri remains a factor after a successful recent stretch. The Tigers are working to keep 2027 local stars like defensive lineman T.K. Ford in-state while expanding their reach into Memphis. Landing Walden would signal Missouri's intent to remain a consistent contender for elite Southeastern skill players.

SEC contenders in the mix for Walden and their recruiting battles

Tennessee and Georgia headline the SEC favorites for Walden’s commitment. The Volunteers recently landed a massive commitment from 2027 four-star receiver Kesean Bowman from Brentwood Academy and are pushing to pair him with Walden. Georgia is heavily involved with elite 2027 defensive talent like LaDamion Guyton and views Walden as a versatile athlete for their secondary or perimeter.

Ole Miss and LSU are the other major SEC threats. Lane Kiffin has the Rebels in the mix for 2027 quarterback Bobby Coleman Jr. and sees Walden as a perfect fit for his vertical passing attack.

LSU is prioritizing 2027 Louisiana natives like five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson, but continues to recruit the Memphis area heavily for secondary depth.

Auburn is a rising contender following multiple unofficial visits. The Tigers are currently a top team for 2027 four-star edge rusher Ba’Roc Willis and hope to pair his defensive pressure with a national playmaker like Walden. His final decision will likely come down to which program can best utilize his two-way athleticism.