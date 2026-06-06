Elite 30-TD QB Announces Top 10 College Football Programs in Recruitment Update

The average college football program is focused on diving all in on their 2027 recruiting class at the moment, as the month of June is when a lot of players are taking official visits or are even preparing to announce a commitment.

While 2027 recruits and some 2028 recruits are the focus at the moment, one of the hottest names to know in the class of 2029 has made some waves in his recruitment this week. Hailing from one of the most prestigious high school football programs in the country in Carrollton (GA), CJ Cypher is already viewed as a can't miss prospect.

According to 247Sports, Cypher has already logged 32 offers following a freshman season that saw him total 2,600 yards and 30 touchdowns. On Thursday, it was revealed that Cypher has trimmed his list of finalists down to 10.

Five SEC schools make the cut

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer watches in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3 high school freshman clearly has a type when it comes to which programs he is interested in, as seven of the 10 finalists have an offense-minded head coach. The five SEC schools that were featured are the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kentucky Wildcats, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers.

The Crimson Tide have been on a run of adding elite quarterback recruits under Kalen DeBoer, as they landed five-star 2025 Keelon Russell and hold a commitment from 2027 five-star Elijah Haven. Kentucky is one of the more intriguing programs in the country in terms of its recruiting direction, as first-year head coach Will Stein has completely changed how the program is viewed, with there being plenty of excitement in the direction it is headed.

Auburn also has a first-year head coach in Alex Golesh, who will need a quarterback plan for the future after Byrum Brown departs. Cypher would probably be a couple years after Brown's replacement, but those could be big shoes to fill.

The other five contenders

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches his players in the first half. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rest of his top 10 is quite diverse with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish all making the cut.

Ryan Day has had himself somewhat of a quarterback factory in Columbus as he seemingly replaces a five-star with another blue-chip recruit every other year. Following Curt Cignetti's rise to prominence, which saw him lead the Hoosiers to a 16-0 record and a championship, there may not be a hotter school in the country than Indiana.

The Seminoles making it are a bit shocking considering Mike Norvell is in the hottest seat in the country. Both Miami and Notre Dame have found plenty of success with transfer quarterbacks, but they are both in the mix here as well.

Even if he eventually decides to reclassify, Cypher's recruitment is far from over, so everyone should just buckle up and enjoy the ride.