Four Major College Football Programs Snubbed by 4-Star EDGE in Recruitment Update

The months of May and June are among the most important in the recruiting cycles, as players across the country will look to announce their commitments.

On Thursday, one of the best pass rushers in the class of 2027 announced his commitment, as Farmington (MI) product Myles Smith revealed via social media that he will be playing his college football for Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers.

While the defending-champion Hoosiers have to be thrilled to land the No. 246 player in the country, who ranks as the No. 7 player in the state of Michigan, there were four programs who were left feeling overlooked as a result.

Three SEC schools miss out

Farmington's Myles Smith celebrates a defensive stop during the Division 2 football district semifinal on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In what could be described as an eclectic final five, Smith was considering the Oklahoma Sooners, Missouri Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats.

Both the Sooners and Tigers were home to top-tier defenses this past season, as Brent Venables' unit ranked No. 6, while Eliah Drinkwitz's group ranked a couple of spots behind them at No. 8. While competition likely wouldn't scare away Smith by any means, the Sooners can go to bed comfortably knowing that they already have two pass rushers committed in this class, which ranks as the No. 2 class in the country.

As for Missouri, it's safe to assume that missing out on Smith hurt a bit more. They hold just 10 commits thus far, and don't have a single pass rusher in the class. When it comes to Kentucky, they are recruiting at a clip that most fans have grown accustomed to expecting in basketball.

The Wildcats have the No. 10 class in the country, but they, too, could use a pass rusher as they have just two interior defensive linemen committed.

Big Ten powerhouse also snubbed

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham gives remarks following the spring game at Michigan Stadium. | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

It's a new era of college football that will certainly take some getting used to, as few could have imagined Indiana going into the state of Michigan and beating out the Wolverines for a top player in the state.

With that being said, that is exactly what happened, as the Wolverines were unable to bolster their recruiting class, which ranks as the No. 15 group under first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham. Aside from it being a big win in the sense that they went into the state, Whittingham is also renowned for being one of the best defensive coaches in the country.

For Indiana, they have the No. 36 in the country, and will likely only continue to ascend up the rankings as they are linked to plenty of blue-chip recruits.