Nation's No. 10 CB Back on College Football Recruiting Market After Major Decision

One of the most promising defensive backs in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle had put his name down as one of the best prospects to lend his commitment to the defending national champions, but has now reversed course and is back on the market.

Four-star Cincinnati (Ohio) cornerback Monsanna Torbert has decommitted from one insurgent Big Ten program, and is expected to take a closer look at two more, while a third marquee school also looks to get in the sweepstakes for the prospect.

Hoosier, no more

Torbert had been a verbal commitment to Curt Cignetti and Indiana going back to the beginning of the calendar year, and was considered an important building block for the program as it came off its historic 16-0 national championship run last season.

But now the Buckeye State defensive back is on the market, and looking at two other Big Ten schools that recently won national championships.

The new schools to watch

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Ohio State and Michigan look to be at the top of the list for Torbert, with the Buckeyes appearing to have a slight edge given their NFL Draft success in this century.

But the Wolverines’ new defensive staff under head coach Kyle Whittingham, in particular the presence of coordinator Jay Hill, has Torbert’s attention as he shops around for a new school.

Notre Dame also figures to be in the mix for the Cincinnati product, who commended the school’s recent success and has a burgeoning relationship with head coach (and Ohio native, something the player is keen on) Marcus Freeman and his work in developing lower-ranked prospects into draft selections.

Three others to keep an eye on, too

It’s not just the Buckeyes, Wolverines, or Fighting Irish who are in play for Torbert, as he expands his horizons before making a decision in the future.

The cornerback also revealed his intention to get a closer look at Texas and Alabama in the SEC and then at ACC hopeful Florida State.

Why the decision now?

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For one, Torbert’s own standing in the 2027 recruiting rankings has risen dramatically since his initial commitment to the Hoosiers back on Jan. 10, directly fueling his reversal and elevating him into a major priority target for other notable programs.

At his commitment, Torbert was considered a mid-tier four-star athlete ranked in the lower 300s nationally, viewed more as a high-upside athletic prospect than a polished defensive back, but he vaulted nearly 150 spots in the rankings, and is now considered the No. 10 cornerback in the nation when taking an average of all the services.

That kind of trajectory exemplifies a common pattern in earlier-cycle recruiting efforts, as players perform well in camp and show off positional versatility that can push their stock upward, creating serious leverage to reopen the process and chase bigger offers.

Those offers are coming in, and Torbert is happy to listen to what they have to say.

(Rivals)