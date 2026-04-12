Four Major Programs Beaten by College Football Powerhouse in Race for 4-Star LB

Four-star linebacker Blake Betton has committed to Penn State, choosing the Nittany Lions over Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Missouri. The 6’3”, 205-pound Shakopee, Minnesota, standout is a premier cornerstone for Penn State's 2027 class.

Betton’s decision highlights Penn State’s ability to attract top talent from rival Big Ten territories. It solidifies their recruiting momentum as they compete with national programs for elite defensive depth in the 2027 cycle.

His commitment marks a significant victory for defensive coordinator Tom Allen and linebackers coach Dan Connor. By securing Betton, Penn State beats out major regional rivals for a prospect holding 26 Division I offers.

Blake Betton commits to Penn State

Betton told Rivals that the program's "LBU" reputation played a major role in his choice. "Built for the Valley #WEARE #LBU," Betton said regarding his future development in State College.

National analysts Brian Dohn and Steve Wiltfong projected the Nittany Lions as frontrunners following Betton’s spring visits. During his 2025 junior season at Shakopee, Betton recorded 88 tackles, 60 solo stops, four tackles for loss, and two interceptions.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Blake Betton has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 205 LB from Shakopee, MN chose the Nittany Lions over Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Missouri



“Built for the Valley #WEARE #LBU”⁰⁰https://t.co/WSx3jGX9Dm pic.twitter.com/hQXi4zH0GA — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 11, 2026

Betton fits the modern mold of a sideline-to-sideline defender with a frame that can add weight without losing coverage speed. This versatility was a priority for the Penn State staff as they look to maintain a dominant defensive unit.

Securing a top-tier Midwest talent ensures the linebacker room remains a position of strength. This win keeps Penn State on pace with national recruiting leaders as they build out their 2027 defensive foundation.

What’s next for the top programs who missed on Betton

Michigan is now intensifying its pursuit of four-star linebacker Broncs Baker and linebacker Bryce Kish. The Wolverines look to rebound after regional misses, adding to a class that already features four-star edge rusher Recarder Kitchen.

Wisconsin is pivoting to De Pere linebacker Cayden Cavanaugh, who recorded over 110 tackles last season. The Badgers already hold 2027 commitments from edge rusher Isaac Miller and defensive back Dustin Roach, allowing for selectivity with remaining spots.

Minnesota is targeting four-star linebacker Tate Wallace and linebacker Kason Clayborne, both of whom have May official visits. These targets would join a 2027 class that currently features a commitment from four-star edge rusher Eli Diane.

Missouri is prioritizing four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. and linebacker Marshaun Ivy, who recently named the Tigers in his top five. Missouri already has a 2027 commitment from quarterback Braylen Warren, who will lead its recruiting efforts.