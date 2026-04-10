No. 5 College Football RB Recruit Announces Top 5 Schools

One of the most promising offensive skill players in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle is nearing a decision and now heading into the spring has revealed the programs he is taking a closer interest in.

Four-star Duncan (S.C.) running back David “Tre” Segarra has revealed the five college football teams he is most strongly considering right now, with two SEC programs, a pair of Big Ten contenders, and one notable ACC insurgent leading the way.

SEC schools lead the way

Tennessee and South Carolina are featured among Segarra’s five finalists, and while both rank among the nation’s top recruiting class, neither has made an impact at the running back position, putting a premium on their efforts for the prospect.

Both sit inside the top 20 in the 2027 recruiting rankings, but each struggled running the ball a year ago, with the Vols placing 51st nationally and the Gamecocks just 119th.

Tennessee, in particular, is in need of an impact recruit at running back after not signing a prospect at the position in its 2026 cycle.

Segarra is poised to meet with Tennessee from June 12-14 and with South Carolina from June 19-21 in what will be consequential opportunities for both programs.

Big Ten hopefuls line up

Penn State and reigning national champion Indiana are featured prominently in Segarra’s list of preferred schools.

Nittany Lions running backs coach Savon Huggins offered Segarra two summers ago and previously coached Turbo Richard, the former Boston College and now Indiana tailback who is from the same area as Segarra.

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell also left a good impression with the running back when he was in Happy Valley in late March.

Indiana running backs coach John Miller has developed a relationship with the player that the program wants to exploit.

Segarra would be the highest ranked prospect at the position the Hoosiers would sign in head coach Curt Cignetti’s tenure if all pans out.

A notable West Coast option

Stanford rounds out the five schools Segarra has revealed as his favorites right now.

The program could use a game changer at the position, ranking third worst in college football in rushing last season over a forgettable 4-8 campaign.

NEWS: Four-Star RB Tre Segarra is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 5’10 210 RB from Duncan, SC is ranked as a Top 5 RB in the 2027 Class (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/ARblFACvQf pic.twitter.com/DbJtMALfsx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 10, 2026

Segarra is a productive rusher

Over three varsity seasons, Segarra has emerged as a quality offensive threat, covering more than 2,800 yards rushing and more than two dozen touchdowns.

Last fall was Segarra’s best, rushing 174 times for 1,460 yards and scoring 17 times while averaging a personal high 8.4 yards per carry and nearly 133 yards per game.

As a freshman, the South Carolina native played in a dozen games, amassing 1,115 yards rushing on 166 attempts with almost 7 yards per attempt and 11 touchdowns.

Overall, Segarra has 2,834 rushing yards while averaging 7.3 yards per carry and 105 yards per game while scoring 29 total touchdowns in 27 games.

He added 8 touchdowns and 546 yards receiving in that time while averaging 20 yards per game as a pass catcher.

Where could he land?

Right now, several college football programs are in the mix for the running back with two SEC hopefuls leading the way, according to recent analysis.

South Carolina sits in the lead, but narrowly, with a projected 27.3 percent chance to earn Segarra’s eventual commitment, according to Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

That metric puts Tennessee in a close second place at 23.9 percent.

One of America’s top RB recruits

Few running back prospects are more highly considered than Segarra.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound rusher is considered the No. 5 player at the position in the country and the third best prospect from South Carolina in the 2027 cycle, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.