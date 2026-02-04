Major college football program signs entire high school recruiting class from one state

College football programs around the country are putting the finishing touches on their recruiting classes on Wednesday's National Signing Day.

While it no longer has the euphoric feeling it once had, as fans would tune into ESPN to watch elite players all over the country make their commitments, there were still some notable recruits around the country who announced their decisions. In addition to missing that holiday-like feel, fans also aren't treated to as many unique recruiting stories as most of the top players have already enrolled.

With that being said, there is a unique recruiting story coming out of Fort Worth, Texas as the TCU Horned Frogs announced that the entirety of their 2026 class hails from the Lone Star State.

𝐓𝐂𝐔 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐬. pic.twitter.com/b6HJ6nLSDe — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) February 4, 2026

As indicated in the post, TCU was the only FBS program to have all of its players hail from Texas high schools.

While this may seem like a bizarre strategy, Texas along with Florida, Georgia and California among a few others is one of the few states that is so talent rich that this can be pulled off.

According to the 247Sports recruiting rankings, Sonny Dykes and company brought in the No. 43 class in the country, headlined by four-star EDGE Carter Buck out of Lake Travis, Texas.

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes (left) is interviewed by ESPN reporter Dana Boyle. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a statement released by the program from Early Signing Day back in December, Dykes cited the level of investment and development from Texas high school football programs as a reason for this move.

"Texas is going to be our base when it comes to recruiting," Dykes said. "I think we all agree that Texas has the best high school football, Texas has the best investment in high school football players from the coaching standpoint, from the facilities, from the resources. We just believe in the Texas high school coaches and the job they do developing these players and teaching them great culture. So many of these kids come from winning programs that a number of these guys are still in state playoffs."

The release also revealed that 17 of the high school signees come from a program that made the playoffs, and 18 of them were multi-sport athletes.

This isn't a first for a program in the state of Texas, as former Texas Longhorns head coach Mack Brown had the same methodology during the program's heyday.

Whether or not it will work out better in the win-loss column or roster retention aspect is yet to be determined, but it is something to keep an eye on nonetheless.