Major College Football Programs Receive Unfortunate News From 100-TD QB

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck secured a significant victory for the 2027 recruiting cycle on Monday. High-three-star quarterback Jett Feeney announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers, choosing to stay in-state despite a growing list of national and regional offers.

The commitment from the Moorhead High School standout keeps one of the most productive passers in the country at home. Feeney has already surpassed 100 career touchdowns with one season of high school eligibility remaining.

His decision ends a competitive recruitment that included offers from programs like Wyoming, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State. Feeney also held interest from Power Four schools like Iowa State, Kansas State, and Wisconsin before deciding to shut down his process early.

Jett Feeney commitment forces Midwest programs to pivot on 2027 quarterbacks

The commitment of Jett Feeney to Minnesota creates a ripple effect across the Midwest and the broader landscape of the 2027 class. By securing Feeney this early, the Gophers have effectively removed a top-tier signal-caller from the board, forcing several programs to pivot to secondary targets.

For Iowa State and Wisconsin, the news is particularly impactful as both programs were expecting spring visits from the prolific passer.

The Cyclones, currently navigating a transition under head coach Jimmy Rogers, must now intensify their pursuit of other 2027 prospects like Waukee Northwest standout Mack Heitland or Andre Adams to stabilize their future room.

The loss is also felt deeply at the Group of Five and FCS levels. Wyoming had identified Feeney as a priority target to lead their offense in the Mountain West.

Similarly, the regional powerhouses of North Dakota State and South Dakota State viewed Feeney as a potential cornerstone who could maintain their dominance at the FCS level.

These programs often rely on keeping local talent away from the Big Ten, and losing an elite in-state producer like Feeney complicates their path to finding a Day 1 starter in this cycle. They will likely turn their attention toward other regional prospects such as Caden Gutzmer or Trevin Helming to fill the void.

⭐️Junior Season Highlights⭐️

7 Games



Passing Stats‼️

171/229 - 2 Ints - 74.7%

2,221 Pass Yds - 317ypg

27 Pass TDs



Rushing Stats‼️

36 Att

241 Rush Yds

5 Rush TDs



140.38 Pass Rating🚨

351 Total YPG🚨

December 17, 2025

For Minnesota, this move solidifies an already impressive 2027 class that features a heavy local presence. Feeney joins high school teammates Taye Reich and David Mack in a Spuds-to-Minneapolis pipeline that coach P.J. Fleck has carefully cultivated.

"The culture the coaches have built there is special and the opportunity to compete at the highest level in the best conference in the country," Feeney said regarding his choice.

Minnesota will host its annual Spring Game on April 25 at Huntington Bank Stadium.