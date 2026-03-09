Nation’s No. 5 LB Recruit Delivers Unfortunate News To Three College Football Programs

Clemson’s 2027 recruiting class gained significant momentum this weekend as four-star linebacker Bryce Kish announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Kish, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound prospect from Howell, Michigan, chose Dabo Swinney’s program over several high-profile Big Ten contenders.

The move marks a notable victory for the Tigers in the Midwest recruiting landscape. Kish is currently ranked as the No. 5 linebacker and the No. 60 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals300, having seen a rapid rise in national rankings following his junior season.

His decision creates a ripple effect across the recruiting trail, particularly for the three schools that missed out on his pledge. Michigan, Michigan State, and Minnesota now face the task of pivoting to other targets in an increasingly competitive linebacker market.

Impact of Bryce Kish’s commitment to Clemson on Big Ten recruiting

The commitment of Bryce Kish to Clemson is a direct blow to three Big Ten programs that viewed the Michigan native as a primary target. Michigan State was among the first to prioritize Kish, offering him a scholarship last month and scheduling an official summer visit.

The Spartans must now intensify their pursuit of other regional talents, such as three-star linebacker Zykee Scott from Pennsylvania and local edge prospect Jack Schuler from Ohio.

Michigan also faces a setback as the new coaching staff under Kyle Whittingham looked to keep the state’s third-ranked player home. The Wolverines had expected Kish to visit Ann Arbor for spring practice later this month.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers rank 15th and 17th in 2027 team recruiting rankings from 247Sports and On3, respectively. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Kish off the board, the Michigan staff is expected to shift focus toward Peach State targets like three-star linebacker Ethan Hauser and Buford standout Brayden Watson.

Minnesota had been involved in Kish's recruitment since late in his junior season, with linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin making frequent trips to Howell. The Golden Gophers viewed Kish as a centerpiece for their defensive class.

P.J. Fleck’s staff will likely turn their attention to Iowa linebacker Tate Wallace and in-state prospect Blake Betton to fill the void at the position.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Bryce Kish has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’2 220 LB from Howell, MI chose the Tigers over Michigan State, Minnesota, and Michigan



He’s ranked as the No. 5 LB in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/9YDcrC2eDr pic.twitter.com/JDVDSLoYbt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 9, 2026

Kish’s rise from an unranked prospect to a national top-100 recruit was fueled by his versatility as a triple-option running back and a disruptive edge-rusher.

Clemson’s ability to secure his commitment during his first visit to campus underscores the program's continued national reach. The Tigers now have six commitments in their 2027 class, including two linebackers.

The Tigers will hold their annual Orange and White spring game on April 11 at Memorial Stadium.