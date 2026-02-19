Nation's No. 1 Recruit Strongly Linked to Two College Football Powerhouses

The Texas Tech Red Raiders put college football on notice with how much money they were able to throw around when they landed a commitment from five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster.

Ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2027, Brewster chose to take his talents to Lubbock over offers from notable programs such as Texas, Ohio State, Alabama and LSU among others. However, following the program moving on from defensive line coach, Zarnell Fitch whose contract expired this offseason, Brewster ending up at Texas Tech doesn't seem to be a lock anymore.

Over the past couple of days, reports have indicated that two historic college football programs are making huge pushes for him. On Thursday, Rivals confirmed that Brewster has decided to take an official visit to Miami, which is never a good sign for a program that a player is committed to. Something that Rivals' EJ Holland hinted at in his report.

"In fact, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire was previously the head coach at Cedar Hill. However, Miami is certainly a factor in this recruitment, especially now that he’s finalized his visit plans.

However, the Hurricanes aren't the only school that seems to think they can flip Brewster, as 247Sports' Tom Loy reported on Wednesday that he has been told that Notre Dame is also making a strong push.

"It won't be easy to flip the Cedar Hill (Texas) five-star defensive line commit from Texas Tech, but is still working on it behind the scenes," wrote Loy. "The 6-3, 302-pounder, from what we're told, has been receptive to the Fighting Irish."

A television camera branded with ESPN College Football logo sits on the field. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Unlike Miami, Notre Dame has yet to be able to get Brewster to commit to visiting South Bend, but his visiting Miami could work in favor of the Fighting Irish. Brewster's willingness to see other schools indicates that his recruitment is far from over.

As it stands right now, Texas Tech holds the No. 2 class in Rivals' recruiting rankings. Aside from Brewster, they also hold a commitment from the No. 1 quarterback in the class in four-star recruit, Kavian Bryant.

Both Miami and Notre Dame are pushing for a top class as well, as the Hurricanes hold the No. 5 class in the country after making a run to the College Football Playoff National Championship, while the Fighting Irish have the No. 10 class in the country.

While Texas Tech still holds his commitment, it's clear that they will have a lot of work to do in order to keep it.