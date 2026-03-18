Nation’s No. 1 Recruit Jayden Wade, Committed to Georgia, Makes Announcement

Jayden Wade, the top-ranked prospect in the 2028 recruiting class, announced on social media that he has been named to the Under Armour Next All-America team. The Georgia commit will participate in the 2027 Under Armour Next All-America Game, which showcases the country's premier high school football talent.

In his social media post, Wade said "#Blessed" and shared an image of the Under Armour Next All-America insignia.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback from IMG Academy has been committed to the Bulldogs since November. Despite his early pledge to Kirby Smart, his recruitment remains one of the most-watched stories in college football as elite programs continue to pursue a potential flip.

Wade has established himself as a national phenomenon, playing varsity snaps since the eighth grade. His latest announcement serves as a reminder of his status as the cornerstone of Georgia's future recruiting efforts and a primary target for the sport's biggest powerhouses.

Georgia Bulldogs look to hold off SEC rivals for Jayden Wade commitment

The battle for Jayden Wade is becoming a central storyline in the SEC arms race. While Georgia holds his verbal commitment, the landscape shifted recently when Alabama extended a scholarship offer on March 6. The Crimson Tide, led by Kalen DeBoer, represent a significant threat to Georgia’s plans, as few programs possess the same historical weight and resources.

LSU is also emerging as a major player under Lane Kiffin. The Tigers have been aggressive in their pursuit, with Kiffin leveraging his reputation as a quarterback developer to entice the five-star prospect. Tennessee, Florida, and Texas have also remained in contact, creating a multi-state recruiting war for the California native.

Wade’s performance at IMG Academy has justified the national attention. As a sophomore, he threw for 1,383 yards and 20 touchdowns with only two interceptions while adding 243 yards and three scores on the ground.

IMG Academy's Jayden Wade (7) looks to pass during the first quarter against Mandarin High School. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His combination of a "live downfield arm" and elite athleticism makes him a unique asset for any high-level offensive system.

Georgia has struggled to retain five-star quarterback commits in recent cycles, notably seeing Jared Curtis exit the 2026 class. Holding onto Wade is vital for the Bulldogs to maintain their offensive trajectory.

There is also ongoing speculation regarding Wade’s potential reclassification to the 2027 cycle, which would accelerate his path to the college ranks.

Georgia will hold its annual G-Day spring game on April 18 at Sanford Stadium.