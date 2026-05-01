Greg McElroy Reveals the One Factor That Will Define an SEC Team’s Ceiling

Progress at Alabama is measurable. Acceptance is not.

Through two seasons under Kalen DeBoer, the trajectory points upward. The Crimson Tide moved from nine wins in his first season to 11 wins and a return to the College Football Playoff in Year 2. At most programs, that would signal stability and growing confidence. At Alabama, it invites scrutiny. That difference is rooted in history.

Nick Saban did not just win at Alabama. He redefined the ceiling. Six national championships in 17 seasons created an expectation of dominance that still shapes how the program is judged. Improvement alone does not meet that standard. Sustained control of the sport does. That is the tension DeBoer is navigating.

He is building a program while being compared to one of the greatest runs in the history of college football. Every step forward is measured against a past that is nearly impossible to replicate. That reality is most visible on one side of the ball.

Defense.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. (5) tackles Indiana Hoosiers tight end Riley Nowakowski (37). | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For years, Alabama’s identity was built on elite defensive play. Opponents were overwhelmed by depth, physicality and execution.

That consistency made the Crimson Tide a championship-level team even when the offense was still developing. Under DeBoer, the defense has been good. It has not consistently been elite.

The unit finished No. 21 nationally in 2024 and improved to No. 13 last season. That is progress, but it does not match the standard that defined the program at its peak. That gap is why the defense has become the central question entering 2026.

Greg McElroy put it plainly.

"Is the defense good or are they elite?" McElroy said on 'Always College Football.' "Because that will be huge when determining the ceiling of what the Crimson Tide can do this upcoming fall."

That distinction matters more this season than most.

Alabama enters the year with uncertainty at quarterback. Young options like Austin Mack and Keelon Russell bring talent, but also inexperience. That places additional weight on the defense to control games early and create a margin for error. The numbers reflect that opportunity.

Alabama ranks No. 90 nationally in overall returning production, but sits at No. 32 in returning defensive production. That imbalance suggests the defense could become the stabilizing force while the offense develops. It also raises the stakes.

If the defense takes another step forward and approaches an elite level, Alabama has a path to contend. It can manage games, limit explosive plays and allow its offense to grow without carrying the full burden. If it does not, the pressure shifts quickly.

Young quarterbacks would be forced into high-leverage situations, and the margin for error would shrink. In a conference as demanding as the SEC, that is a difficult position to manage over the course of a full season.

That is why the conversation around Alabama is not just about improvement. It is about transformation.

DeBoer has already shown he can move the program forward. The next step is proving that progress can evolve into dominance, even if it looks different than it did before.

The defense will likely determine whether that step is taken.