Nation’s No. 10 RB Announces Update Amid Interest from Four College Football Programs

Recruiting in the 2027 class is beginning to take shape, and one of the nation’s top running backs is quickly approaching a major decision that could impact multiple powerhouse programs.

Isaiah Rogers, a top-200 prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings and the No. 10 running back in the class, has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the country and an early headliner in the cycle.

With a wide range of elite offers already on the table, Rogers has drawn significant attention from across the country. He has officially announced that he will make his commitment on Monday, setting the stage for one of the most notable early decisions in the 2027 class.

Rogers has narrowed his choices down to four schools: the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Penn State Nittany Lions, Georgia Bulldogs, and Indiana Hoosiers. Each program presents a unique opportunity, but recent momentum suggests that one school may be separating itself from the rest.

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Head coach Marcus Freeman during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame has positioned itself as the team to beat in this recruitment. According to Rivals, the Fighting Irish hold an 89.4% chance to land Rogers, a figure that reflects growing confidence around the program as the decision approaches. That outlook is further supported by a prediction from Rivals recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong, reinforcing the idea that Notre Dame controls the momentum.

Notre Dame has built a strong recent reputation at running back, which could appeal to Rogers. Over the past two seasons, the team has been led by Jeremiyah Love, who won the Doak Walker Award. In 2025, he finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy after rushing for 1,372 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns. He is ranked as the top running back prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jadarian Price is another good running back for the Fighting Irish, as he has been the backup running back for the past two seasons. Over his three seasons, he has rushed for 1,692 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. ESPN ranks him as the second-best running back prospect in his class.

Other schools have their strengths as well. Georgia and Indiana are two of the top programs in the sport. The Bulldogs consistently rank near the top of the SEC, having won the last two SEC championships. They also have the top running back in the class, Kemon Spell, already committed.

Indiana, on the other hand, won the national championship this past season. As for Penn State, it boasts a strong lineage of running backs, including Saquon Barkley, Nicholas Singleton, and Kaytron Allen. It also offers proximity to Rogers’ home in Massachusetts, which could be a factor in his decision.

With his commitment date approaching, Rogers stands as one of the first major dominoes in the 2027 recruiting cycle, making this decision more significant than a typical early commitment. His choice will not only shape his own future, but could also influence how other programs approach the position moving forward.

While Notre Dame appears to be in the lead, recruiting battles are rarely finalized until the announcement is made, leaving room for a late push from the competition.