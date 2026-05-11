No. 5 OT Predicted to Pass on Three National Championship Contenders

One of the biggest remaining recruiting battles in the 2027 class appears to be swinging toward the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Four-star offensive tackle Layton von Brandt, the nation’s No. 5 offensive tackle according to Rivals, is quickly becoming one of the most important uncommitted prospects in the country. The Delaware native was previously committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions before James Franklin’s dismissal reopened his recruitment.

Now, several national championship contenders are fighting for him, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and Notre Dame. But programs like Notre Dame, Auburn Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Florida Gators have started to separate themselves from the pack.

Caravel defensive end Isaac Chukwurah (right) works against Appoquinimink tackle Layton von Brandt. | Andre L. Smith/Special to the Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On3 insider Sean Fitz recently logged a prediction for the Fighting Irish to land von Brandt, while Notre Dame insider Kyle Kelly echoed that momentum.

"It seems clear that Notre Dame is setting the pace heading into official visits," On3's Kyle Kelly previously said. "Von Brandt essentially told Blue & Gold as much following his latest trip to South Bend, saying the Irish 'have a lot of momentum,' and the buzz has not faded."

That momentum makes sense.

Notre Dame has become one of the premier offensive line development programs in college football. The Fighting Irish consistently produce NFL-caliber linemen, and that matters for elite recruits who view college as a pathway to the league.

Since 2020 alone, Notre Dame has produced multiple NFL Draft picks along the offensive line, including first-round selection Joe Alt.

For a player like von Brandt, development matters just as much as NIL opportunities.

At 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, he already possesses the frame coaches covet. While he still needs additional strength and weight before becoming an immediate college contributor, his ceiling is extremely high because of his length, athleticism and natural movement skills.

Florida remains a real threat because of offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, who originally recruited von Brandt to Penn State. Relationships still matter heavily in recruiting, and Trautwein clearly has credibility with the family.

Penn State also cannot be fully dismissed because of the previous commitment. However, rebuilding trust with new head coach Matt Campbell and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton takes time, and that appears to have opened the door for Notre Dame to seize control.

Right now, the Fighting Irish look like the most stable option with the clearest developmental track record. That is why this recruitment feels different. Notre Dame is not just selling tradition. It is selling proof.

Von Brandt is expected to announce his commitment on July 1.