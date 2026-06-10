National Powerhouse Emerges as Front-Runner in Race for College Football’s No. 5 EDGE

The summer recruiting season has reached its loudest stretch, with official visits piling up and decisions inching closer for the country's most coveted uncommitted prospects.

One of the headliners is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound pass rusher out of Downingtown East in Exton, Pennsylvania, who ranks among the top defenders in the 2027 class and has narrowed his list to five schools after a 13-sack junior season.

After a stretch of campus trips and a near-finalized board, one program keeps separating itself from the pack.

Why Notre Dame leads for the 2027 edge rusher

Rivals national analyst Steve Wiltfong gave his read on Sesay's recruitment heading into a pivotal weekend. "I have Notre Dame as the program to beat, with LSU quickly becoming the other one to watch. South Carolina and Florida State are a couple more programs that he's had a keen eye on. And Penn State has been pushing to get into the equation."

The reasons trace back further than this summer. The Downingtown East standout took a game-day visit to South Bend during the fall, then returned in the spring to work with defensive line coach Charlie Partridge.

"Notre Dame, what it offers on and off the field, proximity to home. I think the Irish are the program to beat as Marcus Freeman and company try and push for a top five class themselves for a second straight cycle," Wiltfong said.

That fit matters here. The Pennsylvania native, who counts academics among his top priorities, would slot into a defense-heavy Notre Dame haul that already holds defensive end pledges from Aidan O'Neil and Jackson Vaughn. The Irish have built a top-10 class without a marquee pass rusher, and landing him would change that.

The four programs chasing Notre Dame

LSU is the most aggressive challenger. Lane Kiffin's class took a hit when five-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant flipped to Miami earlier this month, then recovered days later with a pledge from Georgia edge rusher KJ Green, rated the No. 10 edge in the cycle by the 247Sports Composite.

The Tigers hosted the Pennsylvania prospect for an official visit in late May, and he came away impressed, calling the trip one that set the bar for the rest of his schedule.

Florida State holds a personal angle worth tracking. The Seminoles threw the rising senior his first offer, and their track record developing edge rushers has stayed near the front of his mind. He is set to close his official visit slate in Tallahassee on June 19.

South Carolina and Penn State round out the five. The Nittany Lions hold a top-10 national class and their defensive line commits (Stanley Montgomery, Carter Blattner and Aniti Paiva) in 2027 project more toward the interior, and despite the in-state tie, no official visit to Happy Valley is currently on Sesay's calendar.

The Pennsylvania pass rusher is expected to announce his decision later this month following his official visit to Florida State on June 19.