New Marshall Manning Development Emerges Ahead of 2026 Season

When it comes to the quarterback position in football, there isn't a more well-known family than the Mannings.

It started at Ole Miss in 1968 with Archie Manning, who established himself as one of the best dual-threats in the sport. After a stellar career with the New Orleans Saints, Manning's sons, Peyton (Tennessee) and Eli (Ole Miss), each went on to have great college runs of their own. They both went on to become No. 1overall picks, and also won two Super Bowls apiece.

The most recent Manning to make headlines at the college level is Texas Longhorns gunslinger Arch Manning, who is the nephew of Peyton and Eli. However, he isn't the only Manning coming down the pipeline, as Peyton's son, Marshall, is set to be a freshman at the prestigious Baylor School (TN).

Latest update on Marshall Manning

Tennessee Volunteers former quarterback Peyton Manning and his son Marshall before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Arch, who started from day one for Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Marshall will be sitting and learning behind a more experienced and proven quarterback to begin his high school career.

As reported by Rivals' Andy Villamarzo, who spoke with Baylor head coach Erik Kimrey on his "Voice of High School Football Podcast," the youngest Manning quarterback will begin his career as a backup.

“Marshall Manning is our backup quarterback this year. He’ll be a freshman, so we’re excited about him,” Kimrey told Villamarzo.

Manning, who is unranked at this time, will be backing up 2027 four-star recruit and Ole Miss commit Keegan Croucher, who is one of the more well-traveled high school recruits in the country.

Who is Keegan Croucher?

Ranked as the No. 122 player in the country and the No. 10 quarterback overall, Croucher chose the Rebels over offers from programs such as Miami, Penn State, Michigan and Oregon.

Croucher attended Fonda-Fultonville (NY) as a freshman before spending his sophomore and junior seasons at Cheshire Academy (CT). He transferred to Brentwood Academy (TN) after his junior season, but again transferred, and as of writing seems to be on track to finish his high school career at Baylor.

He will have the tall task of replacing Louisville signee and four-star freshman Briggs Cherry, who led Baylor to a Tennessee Division II Class AAA championship and went 24-1 in his two years as the starter. Similar to Manning, Cherry wasn't immediately crowned the starter at Baylor, and things seem to work out for him.

So, while the media frenzy will be as loud as ever when he does play, the high school and college football world will need to wait before Manning is anointed the starter.