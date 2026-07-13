Arch Manning’s NIL Valuation Plummets After Underwhelming College Football Season

Arch Manning entered the 2025 season carrying a $6.8 million On3 NIL valuation, the largest figure in college sports and the price tag attached to the then-preseason No. 1 team and a Heisman Trophy favorite.

Barely ten months later, his On3 profile lists a $2.5 million valuation. That represents a $4.3 million collapse from his preseason peak and drops him to No. 52 in the NIL100.

The fall is jarring for a quarterback who never lost his starting job. Texas went 10-3, missed the College Football Playoff and watched the market reprice its most famous player one uneven Saturday at a time.

What is Arch Manning's NIL valuation?

On3 updated Manning's profile this past weekend, listing a $2.5 million valuation rather than the projected figures that once made him the top-valued athlete in the country. The redshirt junior now ranks No. 52 in the NIL100 after holding the No. 1 spot as recently as June, when On3 pegged him at $5.4 million.

The outlet's proprietary algorithm blends performance, influence and exposure, splitting the output into roster value and brand value. It projects annual earning power, and confirmed deal data provides a harder number than modeled estimates.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning shed $485,000 after last year's season-opening loss at Ohio State, fell to $5.5 million by mid-September and dipped near $5 million after a 29-21 loss at Florida.

The New Orleans native closed 2025 with 3,163 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions, added 10 rushing scores and won Citrus Bowl MVP against Michigan, yet the valuation kept sinking anyway.

Arch Manning NIL deals and sponsorships

In March, Manning signed with Google Gemini, joining the AI company's expanding college portfolio, and he recently broadened his long-running agreement with Panini America.

Those additions stack on top of a roster that includes Uber, Raising Cane's, Red Bull, Vuori, Warby Parker and EA Sports. Notably, Manning signs almost everything between January and August.

"I'm trying to get all that stuff out of the way before the season," Manning said at the Manning Passing Academy. "Obviously, you want to take advantage of what you can and make the right decisions on partnering with companies, but I'm focused on ball."

I’d bet Arch Manning is drafted #1 overall in 2027 pic.twitter.com/UCIs0MybxP — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 29, 2026

The Athletic estimated he earned $6.8 million in 2025, more than 35 college head coaches made in salary, while Opendorse contract data suggested the top SEC quarterback banked closer to $3.5 million.

Inside Texas reported he will take a reduced revenue-sharing cut in 2026 to help the Longhorns fill roster holes. The quarterback with college football's most valuable surname now ranks behind more than 50 athletes on paper, which says less about his fame and more about how much of his original valuation was built on the Manning name.

Manning and Texas open the 2026 season against Texas State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.