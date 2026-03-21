No. 1 Overall College Football Prospect Announces Top 4 Schools

Each college football offseason ushers in an important period for every program on the recruiting trail.

Capitalizing on the 2027 cycle is the first order of business for each program on the recruiting front. However, some of the higher-rated prospects in the 2028 cycle are already nearing their decisions.

One of the premier prospects in the class of 2028 nearing a decision is wide receiver Brysen Wright. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Jacksonville, Florida, ranks as the No. 1 wide receiver in the class and No. 2 player in Florida on both 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports considers Wright the No. 4 overall prospect in the class, while Rivals ranks him at No. 2 overall.

In two seasons at Mandarin High School, Wright has hauled in a combined 77 receptions for 1,629 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also scored three defensive touchdowns and a pair of punt returns in 2025. In addition to football, Wright also plays basketball for Mandarin High School.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins called Wright a "physically advanced pass catcher that doesn't look his age" and said that he "dominates 50-50 situations with his hands and balance" in a scouting report from June of 2025.

Ahead of his junior season of high school football, Wright is beginning to narrow down his options. EJ Holland of On3 reported that four schools have emerged as contenders to land Wright's commitment.

Miami

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes are one of two programs jockeying to keep Wright within state borders. Miami was in on Wright very early in his recruitment, offering him all the way back in December of 2023.

Miami returns one of the most explosive wide receivers in the country in Malachi Toney. The Hurricanes signed a top-10 wide receiver in the class of 2026 in Somourian Wingo and currently hold a commitment from top-10 2027 wide receiver Nick Lennear, both of whom are from the state of Florida.

Florida State

Like Miami, Florida State made an early move in Wright's recruitment to keep him within state borders. The Seminoles offered him a scholarship in July of 2024 while he was attending a camp.

Florida State signed a pair of four-star wide receivers in Jasen Lopez and EJ White to their 2026 class, both of whom are from Florida. Three-star tight end Connor Winn is Florida State's only offensive commit in the class of 2027.

Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Longhorns are the lone SEC program in the group of schools in a position to land Wright's commitment. Texas offered Wright his scholarship in May of 2025.

Four-star Kohen Brown was Texas' lone wide receiver signee in its 2026 class, but the Longhorns' most notable addition to their 2026 receiving corps is five-star Auburn transfer Cam Coleman. If Texas holds onto 2027 commit Easton Royal, Wright could make the second top 10 wide receiver signee in as many classes for the Longhorns.

Ohio State

Like Texas, Ohio State offered Wright in May of 2025. A few weeks after receiving his offer from the Buckeyes, Wright attended a camp at Ohio State.

The Buckeyes have signed a top-10 wide receiver in nine consecutive recruiting cycles, most recently reeling in Chris Henry Jr. in the class of 2026. Reaching the finish line in Jamier Brown's recruitment would make it 10 consecutive classes, and a potential signing from Wright would make 11 straight classes with a top-10 wide receiver signee.