No. 1 prospect in Alabama predicted to sign with major SEC program

The top-ranked defensive line prospect in the state of Alabama has already revealed the half-dozen programs that currently have his closest attention , but one SEC school remains well out in front of the others as he continues his process.

Four-star Hueytown (Ala.) defensive lineman Donivan Moore is strongly trending towards an in-state program, resulting in one recruiting expert locking in a prediction as to where he will ultimately sign.

Donivan Moore to The Plains?

Auburn remains the strong favorite to earn Moore’s commitment in the 2027 college football recruiting class, according to a projection logged by Rivals’ Chad Simmons.

Moore very nearly gave Auburn his pledge last summer, before the season and well before the program’s eventual regime change at head coach.

But the changeover in staff at Auburn doesn’t appear to have budged Moore from his association with the school.

If anything, the change from Hugh Freeze to Alex Golesh may have even strengthened the defensive lineman’s affinity for the program.

Moore ‘loves’ Auburn

“The love I have for Auburn is outrageous,” Moore told Rivals’ Chad Simmons, adding that he considers the program his No. 1 right now.

In particular, Moore expressed real confidence in the staff assembled by Tigers first-year head coach Alex Golesh heading into this offseason.

“I think the new staff is amazing, and I think big things are going to happen at Auburn this upcoming year,” he added.

What the predictions currently indicate

Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine is currently of one mind with Simmons.

Auburn is well out ahead of any other school currently in the running for Moore, listed with a strong 98 percent chance to eventually sign the defensive lineman.

Associate coach and defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams is currently leading the effort by the program to recruit Moore.

Where he ranks as a recruit

Moore has been considered one of the most highly-ranked and most-coveted overall defensive prospects in the country and one of the best in the South.

Analysts have rated him as one of the top-15 lineman recruits in the nation.

Moore is currently listed as the No. 1 overall college football recruit in the state of Alabama, according to an average of the national recruiting services.

He is also considered the No. 5 overall defensive lineman prospect in the nation and the No. 77 ranked overall recruit at any position, according to that average.

