No. 1 College Football OT Recruit Emerges as Must-Land Prospect for Two Programs

One of the very best players in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle is nearing a consequential decision that will shake up the entire class in due course.

Five-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) offensive tackle Mark Matthews is thought to be one of the five best players in the nation, and while one school currently sticks out to earn his commitment, an insurgent from the SEC is looking to change his mind.

The current leader?

That remains Miami , the hometown option for Matthews, a star varsity blocker at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale coming off a state championship in 2025.

Mario Cristobal’s program is coming off playing for the national championship, and boasts the consensus No. 8 ranked recruiting class in the country as we near April.

That group includes No. 69 ranked offensive tackle Zaquan Linton and No. 6 wide receiver Nick Lennear, but Matthews would be by far the school’s best commitment this cycle.

And it would represent another major positive trend for the Hurricanes at the position, after signing five-star, No. 1 nationally ranked offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell to their 2026 recruiting class.

Matthews is said to have a visit set up for Miami on April 2.

Who else is in the picture?

Matthews is also a target for one of college football’s best 2027 recruiting classes and an SEC insurgent that was just in the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M is squarely in the race for Matthews and is working to lure him away from the Hurricanes’ grasp entering the spring.

“I think the Hurricanes will be tough to beat, but if anyone does beat Miami, maybe it would be Texas A&M for Mark Matthews,” Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong said.

Mike Elko’s program is considered the one credible challenger to Miami right now for the elite offensive tackle, and have been working to get him on campus in March.

Texas A&M ranks third nationally in the 2027 cycle, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

Seven of its 10 commitments play on the defensive side of the ball, including the two best safeties in America and the fifth-ranked corner, but the Aggies also have No. 15 offensive tackle Kaeden Scott onside following his pledge on Jan. 19.

How he rates as a prospect

Right now, no other offensive tackle is considered better in high school across the country. Few players are thought to be better at any position.

Among the most elite prospects in the nation, Matthews is rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2027 class, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks Matthews as the No. 1 overall prospect from the talent-rich state of Florida at any position, and as the No. 5 prospect in the country at any position.

The prospect is listed as the top offensive tackle, the best player in Florida, and the No. 3 overall recruit in America, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

Matthews is also considered a consensus five-star prospect and was elevated to the elite Five-Star Plus designation by Rivals analysts.

What the experts are thinking

They seem to be of one opinion when projecting where Matthews will finally sign.

Miami is way out in front compared to the competition, sitting at 93 percent likelihood to earn Matthews’ commitment, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

All other schools currently sit under 2 percent to earn his pledge.

It appears the hometown Matthews is the Hurricanes’ player to lose at this stage, but there’s still a long way to go before anything is official.

(Rivals)