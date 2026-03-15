Nation’s No. 3 Recruit Lines Up Official Visits To Four College Football Powerhouses

The college football recruiting trail technically doesn't take any days off. However, it's felt like things have been on the back burner since the conclusion of the Early Signing Period back in December.

The activity is starting to pick up again as the calendar hits the middle of March. Recruits around the country are checking in on college campuses for unofficial visits and to watch spring practices.

READ MORE: 3 Rising Stars Who Could Be Household Names In College Football Next Season

From here, there will be no slowing down. In a blink, official visits will be kicking off this summer, and commitments will be going off the board.

Some of the top prospects in the 2027 class are still mulling through their options, including five-star offensive lineman Mark Matthews.

While Matthews has yet to lock in any trips in June, he's got a busy few weeks ahead of himself.

Five-Star Offensive Tackle Sets Up Four Visits

Lakeland's Malik Morris fights for a first down against St. Thomas Aquinas on Thursday night at Pitbull Stadium in the 2025 FHSAA Class 5A State Football Finals. | ROY FUOCO/THE LEDGER / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to 247Sports' Zach Blostein, Matthews has scheduled four unofficial visits in the near future. Matthews will take trips to Texas A&M (March 20), Miami (April 2), LSU (April 7), and Georgia (April 9).

Matthews is a true specimen who possesses the physical attributes, athleticism, and strength to be one of the best offensive linemen in college football in a couple of years.

READ MORE: 30-TD WR Eyeing Trio of Major College Football Programs

During his junior season at St. Thomas Aquinas, Matthews started at left tackle for the second straight year as his team finished 14-1 and defeated Lakeland High School in the state championship game. He was honored with invitations to the Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl.

Matthews has accumulated over 40 offers but Miami, LSU, Georgia, and Texas A&M are beginning to make some headway.

The Hurricanes, Bulldogs, and Aggies have recruited at elite levels in recent years and all three programs are coming off College Football Playoff appearances.

Miami is obviously right in Matthews' backyard. He's visited the Hurricanes at least three times, dating back to last fall, along with trips to Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M.

Though a timeline for a decision hasn't been made public, Matthews has no shortage of contenders.

The 6-foot-5.5, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 3 overall prospect, the No. 1 OT, and the No. 1 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Read More On College Football HQ

• College Football Insider Predicts Landing Spot for Uber-Talented 5-Star Recruit



• Two ACC Teams Among College Football Programs Emerging for 42-TD QB



• College Football Program Reportedly Spending $23 Million to Join New FBS Conference



• 32-Touchdown QB Announces Commitment to Unexpected College Football Program