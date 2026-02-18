No. 1 Ranked DB in Alabama Announces Top 10 Schools

Within the top 100 of the Rivals' 2027 recruiting class, there are already 25 players who have announced their commitment to a college football program.

Now, we have learned over the years and especially throughout the NIL era that a recruitment isn't officially over until pen is put to paper, but these players are committed as of writing. We are also inching closer to another top-100 recruit announcing his commitment to a major program.

As shared via Instagram on Tuesday, four-star defensive back Jayden Aparicio-Bailey narrowed his list of nearly 30 offers down to 10.

Ranked as the No. 1 defensive back in Alabama, Bailey announced that he is currently deciding between Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Clemson, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Texas, USC and Alabama.

He has yet to take any visits at this time, but did tell On3's Hayes Fawcett that there are three programs in his recruitment that are "setting the pace."

General view of a ESPN college football sideline cameraman during the second half between the Oklahoma State Cowboys against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“I would say Clemson, South Carolina, and Georgia are setting the pace in my recruitment, as they are on me the hardest," Bailey told Rivals.

However, the other seven programs in his top 10 that aren't currently viewed as frontrunners will still have a chance to make a push for his services. Bailey is set to have a busy next few months, as he expressed that he plans to take in all of his options, and visit every single school in his top 10. With

“I want to visit all these schools (in my top 10) in the spring to cut them down for my official visits," Bailey told Rivals. "Obviously, I’m going to commit when the time is right, but I want to (commit) in the summer after my official visits.”

While Bailey touched on the history of development that both Georgia and Clemson have when it comes to defensive backs, he did seem quite excited about how much South Carolina is prioritizing him.

“Their development through versatile DBs is perfect for my skill set. They make it clear I’m their top priority, the relationship I have with the defensive staff and Beamer is unmatched!!”

This past season for Prattville, Bailey recorded 45 tackles, two forced fumbles and four interceptions.

Bailey will certainly have a tough choice to make somewhere down the line, and especially with the deadline he has given himself, but he is clearly making sure he checks all of the boxes before making his final decision.