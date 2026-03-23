No. 1 Recruit and Son of NFL Legend Linked to 6 College Football Programs

Just when college football defenses thought they were done with having to face an elite receiver with the last name of Harrison, many fans learned that there is another coming down the pipeline in 2028 recruit Jett Harrison.

The younger brother of former Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. and the younger son of Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison was already viewed as a top recruit in the class. However, Rivals' updated recruiting rankings for the 2028 class only solidified that thought, as the younger Harrison was named as the No. 1 recruit in the class.

The St. Joseph's Prep wide receiver was named a Freshman All-American by MaxPreps in 2024 following a season that saw him rack up 10 touchdown catches en route to a state title. While college football programs around the country are locked in on the 2027 class, there are already a handful positioning themselves to get in the mix for Harrison.

🚨NEW🚨 WR Jett Harrison ranks No. 1 and 5-stars in the initial 2028 Rivals300.https://t.co/gzYz0TWN1w pic.twitter.com/xQaBU9gtii — Rivals (@Rivals) March 23, 2026

The early stages of recruitment for No. 1 prospect Jett Harrison

It's still extremely early in Harrison's recruitment, so the offers will only continue to flow in. Both Luke Wafle (USC, 2026) and Jalen Brewster (Texas Tech, 2027) are prime examples of what should be expected for Harrison's recruitment, as they each ranked as the No. 1 player, and amassed around 30+ offers.

Although many would presume that Ohio State is the favorite for the younger Harrison, the Buckeyes aren't the only program to put its hat in the ring for his services early. As confirmed by On3's Keegan Pope, there are six schools

"Unsurprisingly, he has already started to draw national interest as a recruit after just two seasons at the prep level Penn State, Syracuse, Oregon, Tennessee, Nebraska and Ohio State have already offered the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder," wrote Pope.

Central Catholic cornerback Xxavier Thomas (2) lines up across from St. Joseph's Prep wide receiver Jett Harrison. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arguably, the best proof that Harrison is poised to follow in the footsteps of his father and brother is the fact that he torched Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances Academy, which went on to win the Overtime Nationals high school football championship. As detailed by On3's Chad Powers, Harrison racked up four scores in that game alone, adding to his tally of 15 total.

Powers also revealed that he thinks the younger Harrison is ahead of where his brother was at this age.

"Obviously, everyone knows about his NFL pedigree with his father being a Hall of Famer and his brother being a top-five pick," wrote Powers. "At this point in the process, Jett is tracking ahead of where his brother was entering the junior season."

Needless to say, one lucky college football team will be getting an absolute game-wrecker of a receiver when the time comes.