Nation's No. 10 RB Announces Top 6 College Football Programs

There’s still plenty of competition among college football’s most consequential programs for the most important recruits at the running back position coming out of high school, and now one of the very best has singled out what looks like his top half dozen.

Four-star Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish running back Trey Martin has just announced his six preferred schools with an SEC-heavy slant and one Big Ten powerhouse in the mix as one of the highest-ranked rushers nears a decision in 2027.

One of America’s top RB recruits

Trey Martin/X

Considered the No. 10 running back prospect in the country according to a consensus of recruiting opinion, Martin presents as a dynamic, well-rounded rusher with the tools to contribute early at the Power Four level.

He shows excellent vision and patience between the tackles, allowing blocks to develop before accelerating through creases, pairing that with above-average burst and lateral agility, making him a consistent threat in space.

Martin runs with good balance and contact strength, often falling forward and extending plays. As a receiver, he displays soft hands and comfort working out of the backfield.

Continued development in pass protection and top-end speed will determine his long-term ceiling, but his versatility and instincts make him a high-upside offensive weapon.

What schools are in the mix for him right now? Here are those half dozen who Martin specifically outlined as his favorites this spring.

Ole Miss

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Something of a stronger contender for the running back, Pete Golding’s program is building some credible momentum, remaining among the top contenders in Martin’s recruitment.

The school has prioritized him as a top running back target and has hosted him to Oxford with an official visit to be scheduled in the future.

Alabama

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Kalen DeBoer and his staff have built one of the strongest relationships Martin has with any program as he continues through his process, and the running back was a priority visitor with the Crimson Tide during its recent A-Day spring game event.

Alabama’s offensive skill cupboard got a serious upgrade recently when No. 1 national quarterback Elijah Haven pledged, nudging the Tide inside the top 30 of the recruiting rankings as it searches for its first running back commitment in 2027.

LSU

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The in-state powerhouse program is expectedly pushing hard for one of the highest rated prospects coming out of Louisiana this cycle.

Competing with other SEC contenders puts first year head coach Lane Kiffin in position to prove himself going head to head with the conference’s other heavy hitters, and there is high confidence inside the program that they can make a play for Martin.

Florida

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Part of Martin’s top group of contenders, the Gators are not as prominently discussed as the other programs on his list, suggesting they’re a secondary contender compared to the other SEC powers in the mix.

April has been a very strong month for Jon Sumrall in his debut as Florida’s head coach, earning commitments from No. 1 interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller and No. 9 quarterback Davin Davidson, and he’s still looking to make inroads at running back.

Tennessee

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Also in Martin’s top group, the Vols have been involved with Martin from early on, gaining some confidence after getting a commitment from another highly placed skill player in recent weeks.

No. 10 wide receiver Kesean Bowman from in-state Brentwood outside Nashville pledged to Josh Heupel’s program in late March, emerging as a solid offensive foundation to build out from as they seek their first tailback in 2027.

Ohio State

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The only non-SEC program on Martin’s list of finalists, the Buckeyes typically don’t lack elite skill players, but they’re yet to get a running back commitment in 2027 despite boasting the No. 5 class in the nation.

Martin and Ohio State are still developing their relationship and the school looks like an emerging national contender with some strong initial impressions, but still with less depth than the SEC relationships the tailback has cultivated thus far.

NEWS: Four-Star RB Trey Martin is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 5’10 200 RB from Winnsboro, LA is ranked as the No. 10 RB in the 2027 Rivals300



He’s set to take OVs to each of his finalistshttps://t.co/A9RN5gM7wA pic.twitter.com/bwsDPXnJXH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 28, 2026