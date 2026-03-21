No. 2 RB in Louisiana Announces Top 6 Schools

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle has warmed up in the first months of the 2026 offseason.

A sizable number of prospects in the class of 2027 have already announced their college commitments. Most are still scouring around for their best options and taking visits to the schools that appeal to them.

One uncommitted prospect inching closer to his decision is running back Jayden Miles. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, ranks as the No. 31 running back, No. 13 prospect in Louisiana and No. 391 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per Rivals.

Miles helped guide Baton Rouge Catholic High School to a 10-2 overall record and state semifinal appearance during his sophomore season. During his junior season, he set a school record by scoring seven total touchdowns in a single game. He was named to the LFCA All-State First Team and LSWA All-State Honorable Mention in 2025.

Miles took an important step in his recruitment by trimming his list of schools to choose from. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Miles' list is now down to six schools on Thursday.

LSU

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The drive from Baton Rouge Catholic High School to LSU's campus is about 10 minutes. The Tigers offered Miles a scholarship in early February of 2025.

The Tigers did not sign any running backs from the 2026 recruiting cycle, although they were able to retain Caden Durham despite the coaching change. Stacy Gage (UCF), Dilin Jones (Wisconsin) and Rod Gainey Jr. (Charlotte) all joined LSU's 2026 roster from the transfer portal.

Kentucky

The Wildcats are a newer development in Miles' recruitment. Kentucky offered him a scholarship in early January, one of a myriad of offers Will Stein's new staff has made since its arrival in Lexington.

Kentucky acquired running backs CJ Baxter (Texas) and Jovantae Barnes (Oklahoma) out of the transfer portal. The Wildcats signed three-star running back Delvecchio Alston II to their 2026 class.

Auburn

Auburn Tigers football head coach Alex Golesh speaks during a press conference at Woltosz Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miles received his offer from Auburn back in January of 2025. Like both LSU and Kentucky, Auburn has undergone a coaching change since the end of the 2025 regular season.

The Tigers did not sign a running back from the 2026 recruiting cycle. However, Auburn brought in transfer running backs Tae Meadows (Troy), Bryson Washington (Baylor) and Nykahi Davenport (USF) to restock the position group.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes are one of three programs outside of the SEC that Miles has expressed interest in. Ohio State is returning a 1,000-yard rusher in Bo Jackson, who enters his sophomore season of college football.

Ohio State brought in Florida transfer Ja'Kobi Jackson for added depth to its 2026 running back room. Four-star Legend Bey and three-star Favour Akih were the Buckeyes' two running back signees in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Florida State

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell celebrates with defensive back Earl Little Jr. (0) | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The Seminoles were the first program to offer Miles back in May of 2024. He attended a camp at Florida State in June of 2024.

Quintrevion Wisner (Texas) and Gemari Sands (Florida Atlantic) both joined the Seminoles via the portal in the 2026 offseason. Florida State signed three-star running back Amari Thomas in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are the lone Big 12 program Miles is showing interest in. Texas Tech is coming off a season in which it made its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Texas Tech returns a 1000-yard rusher from a season ago to its offense in Cameron Dickey. The Red Raiders did not bring in a running back in their 20-man portal class, but they did sign three-star Ashton Rowden in the 2026 recruiting cycle.