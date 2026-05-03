SEC Powerhouse Surges in Recruiting Rankings After Landing Nation's No. 1 TE

The competition to recruit the top prospects in the class of 2027 is stiff in early May of the 2026 college football offseason.

April saw many of the top prospects in the class announce their college commitments, and the rate at which prospects make their decisions will increase in the summer months.

While most recruiting classes in the cycle are still in their infancy, some programs are beginning to stockpile high-profile commitments and boost their recruiting rankings.

One program that has experienced a rise in its recruiting rankings in early May is LSU. The Tigers received a commitment from five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson on Sunday; he ranks as the No. 1 tight end prospect in the class and the No. 4 prospect in the state of Louisiana.

LSU holds five commitments in the 2027 recruiting cycle, but all of them rank as four-star prospects or higher. Three of the five commitments are from in-state prospects: Hudson (Ruston), quarterback Peyton Houston (Shreveport) and athlete Braylon Calais (Carencro). LSU also has its sights set on five-star wide receiver and New Orleans native Easton Royal, who is currently committed to Texas.

With Hudson's commitment, LSU rose five spots on Rivals' Industry recruiting rankings for the class of 2027. The climb now slots the Tigers at the No. 7 overall class in the rankings.

What programs are ahead of LSU in the updated rankings?

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) runs through Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) and linebacker Dylan Williams (20) during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M has assembled the top 2027 recruiting class in the country to date, sitting at 13 commitments. According to Rivals, the Aggies hold commitments from three five-star prospects: offensive lineman Kennedy Brown, defensive end Zyron Forstall and cornerback Raylaun Henry.

The other SEC recruiting class that ranks ahead of LSU in the Rivals updated rankings is Oklahoma at No. 3 overall.

Quantity is a major factor in the Sooners' high class ranking as it already sits at 21 commitments, but they hold commitments from a pair of five-star, in-state offensive tackles in Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny, along with a handful of high-end four-stars at other positions.

Texas Tech is the lone Big 12 program ranking ahead of the Tigers at No. 2 overall.

The Red Raiders hold eight total commits, but the combination of five-star defensive lineman and No. 1 overall prospect Jalen Brewster and five-star defensive end Anthony Sweeney is keeping them near the top. Texas Tech also holds four-star commits at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, linebacker and defensive line.

USC, Oregon and Ohio State are the final three classes that rank ahead of the Tigers in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Of the three, only USC and Ohio State hold five-star commitments, with safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson committed to the Trojans, defensive end DJ Jacobs and wide receiver Jamier Brown to the Buckeyes. Oregon does not hold a five-star commitment, but nine of its 11 current commits are from four-star prospects.