No. 2 RB prospect heavily linked to two major college football programs

David Gabriel-Georges (Baylor School, Chattanooga) has emerged as one of the top running back prospects in the 2027 class.

247Sports’ composite lists him among the national elite (0.9936), ranking him No. 13 overall nationally, the No. 2 running back in the country and the No. 1 recruit in Tennessee.

Gabriel-Georges broke out during his 2024 sophomore season, rushing for 1,013 yards and 14 touchdowns on 114 carries (9.67 yards per carry) across 10 games, a performance that earned him Tennessee Titans Division II-AA Mr. Football honors.

Across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, he delivered multiple 200-yard performances, including a 232-yard outing against McCallie in 2024 and a 280-yard, three-touchdown game against the same opponent in 2025. That sustained production helped him earn MaxPreps preseason junior All-American recognition in 2025.

Not surprisingly, Gabriel-Georges has amassed an offer list exceeding 30 programs, with interest spanning the SEC, ACC and Big Ten. He has already taken multiple visits and identified a smaller group of schools that have separated themselves.

As of Sunday, 247Sports’ public interest tracker lists both Ohio State and Tennessee as “Warm,” signaling that the Buckeyes and Volunteers are emerging as the two programs most closely linked to his recruitment.

Teammates celebrate with Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) as he scores a touchdown during the Division II-AAA Championship | Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State offers Gabriel-Georges immediate national-stage exposure, an NFL-ready development pipeline and a coaching staff proven at attracting and developing elite skill talent.

The Buckeyes recently added former NFL offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, introducing pro-style run-game concepts and advanced offensive structure, while running backs coach Carlos Locklyn has built a strong reputation for identifying, flipping and developing top-end backs.

Pair that with Ohio State’s massive game-day platform, consistent playoff contention and a realistic path to early touches in a high-usage offense, and it’s easy to see why OSU stands out as a premier landing spot.

Tennessee, meanwhile, offers Gabriel-Georges a home-state fit, proximity to family, and a coaching staff clearly invested in elite rushing production.

Running backs coach De’Rail Sims has overseen top-25 rushing units at Louisville and Cincinnati and was hired with a clear mandate to elevate Tennessee’s backfield, signaling a strong positional emphasis.

The Vols have also prioritized retaining in-state stars, building competitive recruiting classes and selling feature roles, positioning Gabriel-Georges as a potential face-of-the-program player with strong community and NIL potential.

Whichever program ultimately lands Gabriel-Georges secures an NFL-caliber running back whose commitment could shift class rankings, influence future running back recruiting and, for Tennessee in particular, reinforce efforts to keep elite in-state talent home.

