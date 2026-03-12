Iowa vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds for Big Ten Tournament 3rd Round

The Iowa Hawkeyes took care of business against the Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday, advancing to the third round of the Big Ten Tournament to face the Ohio State Buckeyes.

These two teams met recently on February 25, with the Hawkeyes winning by a final score of 74-57. They'll look to beat the Buckeyes once again, but whichever team wins on Thursday afternoon will have to face the runaway favorites to win the conference tournament, the Michigan Wolverines.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet this matinee matchup.

Iowa vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa +1.5 (-122)

Ohio State -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Iowa -110

Ohio State -110

Total

OVER 138.5 (-110)

UNDER 138.5 (-110)

Iowa vs. Ohio State How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 12

Game Time: Noon ET

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Iowa Record: 21-11 (10-10 in Big Ten)

Ohio State Record: 20-11 (12-8 in Big Ten)

Iowa vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Iowa is 18-14 ATS this season

The OVER is 18-14 in Iowa games this season

Ohio State is 15-15-1 ATS this season

The UNDER is 16-15 in Ohio State games this season

Iowa vs. Ohio State Key Player to Watch

Bruce Thornton, G - Ohio State Buckeyes

Bruce Thornton is the best player on this Ohio State Buckeyes team, and the biggest difference maker in this game. He's averaging 20.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He was on fire to close out the season, including a 20-point performance against a strong Purdue team on March 1. Iowa kept him in check in the first meeting between these two teams, keeping him to 10 points, so he'll have to play much better in today's rematch.

Iowa vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick

I'm going to ride with the hot team and take the Ohio State Buckeyes in this game. Ohio State is one of the best shooting teams in the country, ranking 17th in effective field goal percentage, including an eFG% of 71.4% over their last three games. Iowa's shooting has trended in the wrong direction, sporting an eFG% of just 51.7% over its last three games.

Ohio State also has the best player in this game in Bruce Thornton. He didn't play well the last time these two teams met, but he's been on fire since then, and I expect him to take over this game in the second half.

Pick: Ohio State -110

