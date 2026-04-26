No. 3 Ranked College Football OL Recruit Snubs Three Major SEC Programs

One of the most promising offensive line prospects in the nation and among the very best overall players coming out of high school has just announced a recruiting decision that could reset the balance of power in the SEC going forward.

Five-star Houston (Tex.) Kingwood offensive lineman Kennedy Brown has revealed his official commitment, boosting one SEC powerhouse’s recruiting efforts in this cycle, and leaving other prestigious college football programs looking for answers elsewhere.

Where is Brown going?

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The elite interior offensive blocker revealed his intention to play for Texas A&M in a landmark decision on Saturday, and one that further reinforced the program as the near consensus top class in the national 2027 recruiting rankings.

Mike Elko’s program does remain the No. 1 team in the industry weighted consensus team recruiting standings as we near the end of April, and Brown wasn’t even the highest rated prospect to offer his pledge to the Aggies this offseason.

Four of Texas A&M’s current 13 commitments have earned a five star designation when taking an average of the national recruiting services this cycle.

No. 1 ranked safety Kamarui Dorsey remains the Aggies’ highest placed commit, followed by Brown, and then No. 2 edge rusher Zyron Forstall followed by No. 5 ranked cornerback Raylaun Henry.

Who missed out?

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Three other SEC contenders were in the mix for Brown until the very end, but were unable to edge out the Aggies in the lineman’s decision.

Florida was one of the last schools in contention, itself quickly rising up the rankings this cycle thanks to the commitment of consensus No. 1 interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller in addition to top 10 ranked quarterback Davin Davidson.

Lane Kiffin and LSU were in the mix for Brown, who would have been their first offensive line pledge in a small but elite class that boasts four commitments and ranks in the top 10 nationally.

Tennessee rounds out the top four who were in contention for the blue chip blocker, although Josh Heupel and his staff made waves with the commitment of in-state No. 13 nationally ranked offensive tackle Princeton Uwaifo this cycle.

BREAKING: Five-Star OL Kennedy Brown has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 315 OL chose the Aggies over Florida, LSU, and Tennessee⁰⁰“All the glory to God. Gig em 👍🏾!”https://t.co/JpEtB7mfbs pic.twitter.com/sEwe3J7SVz — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 26, 2026

What can Brown do for you?

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Few blockers have been more highly considered than Kennedy Brown during the 2027 cycle, rankings as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman and the No. 15 player nationally, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

Heralded as a physically imposing offensive lineman with a strong foundation in both pass protection and run blocking, Brown has excellent size and length, he uses his reach effectively to control defenders at the point of attack.

He demonstrates solid footwork in pass sets, maintaining balance while anchoring against power rushers, while in the run game, Brown shows good hand placement and the ability to generate movement on down blocks, with flashes of finishing strength.

With continued refinement in pad level and lateral quickness, Brown projects as a dependable lineman with the upside to develop into a consistent starter at the Power Four level.