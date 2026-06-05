College Football's No. 1 OT Recruit Announces Top 12 Programs

While much of the attention in the recruiting world is on the 2027 class as May and June represent a popular time for official visits and commitments, one of the top players in the 2028 class turned some heads on Friday.

Five-star offensive tackle and Cass Technical (MI) product Antijuan Wilkes Jr. was able to narrow his list of nearly 30 offers down to 12. The 6-foot-5 and 250-pound tackle, who also plays basketball, has some of the biggest programs in college football vying for his talents, and has a top-12 littered with Big Ten and SEC programs.

In fact, the Miami Hurricanes are the only program from the list of 12 that isn't a part of the two most powerful conferences in football.

Which SEC schools are in the mix for Wilkes?

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart gestures from the sidelines against the Mississippi Rebels. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The SEC is well represented in this recruitment with the Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide all making the cut. Considering none of these programs are viewed as a favorite, it may be difficult at this time to get a read on where they stand.

In terms of which program has had the most success in putting offensive linemen into the NFL, it'd be hard to find one that is as successful at doing so as the Crimson Tide.

In this past draft alone, they had two linemen drafted and a total of four signed. However, it is worth noting that the Florida Gators have gone on somewhat of a run in recruiting the big guys up front well, as they currently hold commitments from four four-star or better linemen in 2027.

In fact, all four rank within the top 140 of On3's rankings, with the top two ranking within the top 100.

Which Big Ten schools have a chance?

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a play during the spring game at Michigan Stadium. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to the SEC's list of heavy hitters, there are some big names representing the Big Ten in this one. Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and Michigan State are all vying for his services, but Rivals views there has been two true contenders in this one.

He has taken a total of nine visits, with Michigan leading the way at four and Michigan State right behind them at three. Ohio State and Southern Miss have received the other two, but the recruiting prediction machine gives the Wolverines (36.8%) and Spartans (24.6%) the best chances at landing him.

Considering he still has two more years of high school, his recruitment is far from over.