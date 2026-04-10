No. 3 College Football WR Recruit Announces Two Programs in Pole Position

One of the highest ranked wide receivers and most prestigious overall prospects in the 2028 college football recruiting cycle is getting an early start on his process and has pointed out two elite programs that currently have his close attention.

Five-star Charlotte (N.C.) wide receiver Braylon Clark has taken visits with four notable schools, but a pair of them have emerged as serious contenders already, one in the Big Ten, and another in the SEC, the recruit has announced.

Who the WR recruit is looking at

Those two blue bloods are Ohio State and Tennessee, which Clark pointed out as being the most important schools in his thinking at this stage of his recruitment.

Clark said the Buckeyes and Volunteers “are definitely standing out to me right now. Both of them are high on my list,” according to Rivals.

‘Ohio State is WRU,’ he says

In particular, Clark noted Ohio State’s recent success in recruiting and developing wide receivers who ultimately go on to become highly placed NFL Draft selections.

“Ohio State is WRU. They develop receivers,” Clark said of Ryan Day’s program.

Names like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison, Jr., Emeka Egbuka stick out as recent wide receivers the Buckeyes have turned out, and Jeremiah Smith, considered the best wideout in college football again this year, is expected to be a high draft pick next spring.

Even after the departure of uber-recruiter Brian Hartline from the program to become the head coach at UCF, the Buckeyes are still getting serious attention from the top wide receiver recruits across the country.

Ohio State has the pledge of No. 3 ranked wide receiver Jamier Brown in its 2027 class and locked down top ranked target Chris Henry, Jr. during the 2026 cycle.

Rocky Top is right there

Clark revealed that he has developed close relationships with Tennessee coaches and that the school has been showing him how he would fit in its scheme.

“The way they recruit me, and how they see me in the offense, I really like that,” the prospect said, via Rivals.

Josh Heupel’s program made a splash with the commitment of No. 2 wide receiver Tristen Keys in the 2026 class.

And he did so again in 2027 with the pledge of No. 8 wideout Kesean Bowman from outside Nashville, the second ranked prospect in the state.

Other schools get visits, too

It’s not just the Buckeyes and Volunteers who are getting consideration from Clark, who noted his interest also in Clemson and South Carolina, where he has visited recently.

No. 47 ranked wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray is a Gamecocks pledge in 2027 and the school also brought in top 50 target Sequel Patterson during the last cycle.

Clemson signed No. 12 wideout Naeem Burroughs and No. 27 target Gordon Sellars in 2026 and has a top 50 option in Trey Wimbley committed in 2027.

Oregon will also take a closer look at Clark on a visit this spring.

A very elite prospect

Few wide receivers, and indeed few players at any position, are more highly regarded than Clark when looking over the 2028 recruiting cycle.

Clark is currently considered the No. 3 wide receiver prospect in the country and the No. 5 overall player nationally, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks him as a five star recruit and the top player from North Carolina.