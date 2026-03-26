No. 4 Overall College Football Recruit Predicted To Be the Next Travis Hunter

A'mir Sears is emerging as a rare two-way talent in national recruiting circles. The Miami Columbus standout currently ranks as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 4 overall prospect in the country for the 2028 class, according to Rivals.

While primarily projected on defense, his recent performances at elite 7-on-7 events have triggered comparisons to Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Analysts suggest his ability to dominate at both wide receiver and cornerback makes him a unique national commodity.

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On3’s Miami insider EJ Holland recently detailed Sears' recruitment on the Inside Scoop podcast. Holland highlighted the prospect's elite versatility and a looming decision regarding his collegiate timeline.

Travis Hunter comparison

The comparison to Travis Hunter reflects Sears' ability to maintain elite production on both sides of the ball. During a recent South Florida Express event, Sears proved to be the team's most dangerous offensive weapon despite playing alongside top 50 wide receiver recruits.

"I could see him legitimately pulling a Travis Hunter, playing on both sides of the ball," Holland stated. "He’s that type of special athlete."

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) dances before an NFL football matchup. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nationally, a two-way player of this caliber provides a massive roster advantage. Landed by a top program, Sears effectively fills two depth chart needs with one scholarship.

This profile forces opposing coaches to account for him in every phase of the game. Sears is also considering a reclassification from 2028 to 2027, which would allow him to impact the college game a year earlier than originally projected.

Latest developments in A'mir Sears' recruitment

The Miami Hurricanes currently hold the inside track for the local five-star prospect. Miami’s success with true freshmen, such as Malachi Toney, provides a clear path for Sears to see early playing time.

Furthermore, the arrival of defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman has bolstered the Hurricanes' appeal. Hetherman's aggressive system led Miami to a top-five national scoring defense in 2025, proving the program can develop elite defensive backs.

While the Hurricanes lead, Sears is maintaining a national profile. "He could be the next big fish out of South Florida to join Miami," Holland noted. However, the recruit is still evaluating other major programs to find the best developmental fit.

Aside from his frequent stops in Coral Gables, Sears has a visit scheduled to Texas A&M later this spring. Last fall, he also made unofficial visits to Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, and Clemson.