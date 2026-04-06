No. 6 College Football EDGE Recruit Announces Top 5 Schools

Mekai Brown is one of the most sought-after defensive prospects in the 2027 class. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound edge rusher from Greenwich, Connecticut, has narrowed his recruitment to five major programs.

Brown currently ranks as a top 30 player in the Rivals300 and the number six recruit at his position. He officially announced that Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Ohio State, and USC are his finalists.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the standout defender as he moves closer to a college commitment. These five schools will now compete to secure a cornerstone player for their future defensive fronts.

Regional recruiting success translates to national offers

Brown is looking for a program that balances high-level football with a specific campus atmosphere. “I’m looking for a homely feeling,” Brown said regarding his search for a collegiate landing spot.

While local schools like Penn State and Rutgers pushed early, Brown’s recruitment shifted when he earned offers from the SEC and Big Ten. In 2025, he recorded 68 tackles and 10 sacks, proving he can dominate physically at the high school level.

“I feel like the best thing I do is probably getting after the quarterback,” Brown said when evaluating his own game. He has expressed a desire to improve as a run defender as he transitions to his senior season at Brunswick School.

This development has made him a priority target for defensive line coaches across the country. His ability to bend around the edge at 6-foot-6 makes him one of the most unique physical specimens in the 2027 cycle.

Brown's potential impact at his top five programs

Each finalist is currently aggressive in building their 2027 foundation. Texas A&M recently took a massive step forward by landing five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall, who is currently the No. 16 overall prospect in the country.

The Aggies also hold a commitment from safety JayQuan Snell, the top-ranked player at his position. USC is countering with a class that includes four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder, as they look to build size in the trenches for Big Ten play.

Notre Dame is pitching a combination of academics and development, recently hosting Brown for a visit that resonated with his family. The Irish recently added four-star running back Isaiah Rogers to their 2027 haul, which currently ranks in the top ten.

‼️FULL JUNIOR SZN HIGHLIGHTS‼️



Through 9 games



- 10 sacks

- 11 tfls

- 29 pressures

- 68 tackles

- 25 solo tackles



✅ Consensus 4⭐️



✅ 1 team over 150 passing yards ❌https://t.co/vpNmiBxlEq pic.twitter.com/rBvj40lWs5 — Mekai Brown (@mekai_brown) November 9, 2025

Ohio State and Ole Miss are reinforcing their classes with elite defensive talent to support their national aspirations. The Buckeyes already hold a commitment from five-star defensive end DJ Jacobs and four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds, while Brown noted the program is somewhere he could "jump right in" to contribute early.

Ole Miss has surged to a top-five national ranking for 2027, recently securing four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker and top-five quarterback Keegan Croucher. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding has pitched Brown on a hybrid role that maximizes his length, an approach that Brown said made a "solid impression" during his recent visit to Oxford.